Thomas Rhett Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Willa Gray's 7th Birthday with Sweet Tribute

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his oldest daughter on her special day!

On Tuesday, the country singer, 32, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of daughter Willa Gray's 7th birthday, sharing a series of photos throughout the little girl's life as well as a heartfelt message.

"Willa Gray. My little 7 year old!!!! I love you so so much," Thomas Rhett wrote. "You bring so much joy to every room you walk Into. Your smile is Infectious. You are so beautiful."

"You are the best big sister to your 3 sisters, and you just exude the love of the Lord in such a massive way. Can't wait to celebrate you tonight!! HAPPY birthday 🙌🙌🙌," he concluded the post, tagging wife Lauren Akins.

Along with Willa Gray, the "Marry Me" artist and Akins share daughters Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 11 months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Thomas Rhett appeared on Audacy's Rob + Holly where he chatted about the experience of working with Katy Perry on their track "Where We Started," sharing that the two "literally talked about our kids the entire time."

"We literally talked about our kids the entire time… how we're raisin' 'em and what we're feeding 'em," he shared. "I think that's what you do as a parent these days, you're just like, 'Oh, let me show you this one picture on my phone of my kid that you've never met!' "

Perry shares her 2-year-old Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Thomas Rhett echoed similar comments about how the musicians bonded over their families.

"I feel like when you're a parent and you talk to another parent it ends up being the majority of the conversation that you have because that's just what your life is consumed in," he said. "So to be able to talk dad-ing and mom-ing with someone like Katy was kind of hilarious, but awesome at the same time."