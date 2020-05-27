Thomas Rhett Calls Wife Lauren Akins His 'Hero' After Newborn Lennon Spit Up All Over Her

Lauren Akins — Super Mom!

Thomas Rhett shared a sweet tribute to his wife of eight years on Tuesday, posting a photo of Akins holding their 3-month-old daughter, Lennon Love.

In the snapshot, Akins stands in the family's kitchen holding Lennon, who she and Rhett welcomed in February. Atkins is covered in spit up.

"@laur_akins you are my hero," Rhett wrote in the caption for the photo, in which Akins stands with a towel over her shoulder as she looks at the camera and the couple's oldest daughter, Willa Gray, 4, can be seen at the edge of the frame.

Earlier this month, Rhett shared another tribute to Akins on Mother's Day.

"If I were to say everything that I love about this woman it probably wouldn’t even fit into a book," Rhett wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos of Akins and their three daughters.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the most patient, beautiful, calm, loving, extreme, hilarious, humble, Jesus loving mother on the planet," the "Life Changes" singer continued. "You think you can’t love your wife more than you already do but then you watch her become a mom and it’s just next level. I love you so much honey. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Without you the world just doesn’t spin as good."

Akins, who works with the non-profit organization Love One International, opened up to PEOPLE last September about her upcoming memoir, Live in Love, sharing that her husband has been encouraging through the entire writing process.

"He's been really sweet and really supportive, and he's I think just as excited as I am to get this out," she said during a visit to PEOPLE Now.

While waiting for her book to come out this August, Akins has been sharing plenty of adorable photos of daughters Willa, Lennon, and Ada James, 2, on social media.

"movie night with my besties 💕🌈💗" Akins wrote in the caption for a selfie featuring all three daughters cuddling up to her last week.

Earlier this month, Akins also revealed one of her favorite things about being a mother to three girls.