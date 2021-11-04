Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are currently expecting their fourth baby, another daughter, this month

Thomas Rhett Shares Whether He and Pregnant Wife Lauren Akins Want More Kids After Fourth Baby

Thomas Rhett has hopes of expanding his family.

While answering a series of questions on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, the country singer, 31, revealed whether he and his wife Lauren Akins want to continue growing their family after welcoming their fourth baby this month.

Asked by one user if the couple is "planning on having anymore kids," the "Life Changes" musician replied, "Probably! Haha"

The artist announced the news on Mother's Day, writing on his Instagram, "Well... we are pregnant again!"

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Celebrate 'Angel' Daughter Willa's 6th Birthday: 'You Are a Joy'

"We are pumped to be having our 4th girl 🙌🙌🙌," he added at the time.

Thomas Rhett recently opened up to PEOPLE about the moment he learned he would become a father for the fourth time, explaining that he was on a ski trip in Telluride, Colorado, with Akins and friends when she began showing some familiar signs.

"We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," he said. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.' "

Though he joked she might be pregnant again, Akins thought there was "no way."

"And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,' " he said with a laugh. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test… It's just wild. We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."