Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Go Christmas Tree Shopping with Kids: 'Favorite Time of the Year'

'Tis the season for Christmas tree shopping!

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins got into the holiday spirit with daughters Willa Gray, 6 and Ada James, 4, on Saturday. The 31-year-old country music star shared a photo on Instagram from the family outing to pick out a Christmas tree, featuring his smiling wife and their girls.

In the caption, Rhett called it his "favorite time of the year."

Two weeks ago, Akins, 32, gave birth to the couple's fourth daughter named Lillie Carolina in Nashville. Rhett called his wife "my hero" in an Instagram post celebrating the baby's arrival.

"Watching a child being born is legit a miracle," he wrote in the caption. "4 under 6 here we go!"

In her own post celebrating their daughter's birth, Akins said the family "couldn't be more over the moon about our littlest joy 🤍."

"If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor How much more will He clothe you? If He watched over every sparrow How much more does He love you?" she added in the caption of a photo of herself and the newborn.

The couple also shares daughter Lennon Love, 21 months.

While answering fan questions on his Instagram Story earlier this month, Rhett hinted at the possibility of having another child.

When asked if the couple was "planning on having any more kids," the musician said, "Life Changes," before adding, "Probably! Haha."

In June, Rhett told PEOPLE that he and Akins have "always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."

Though he admittedly was "surprised" to learn he and Akins were having a fourth daughter, Rhett said he was plenty prepared.

"I feel like I've got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl. So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we've already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round four of it," he told PEOPLE this summer.