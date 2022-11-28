Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving

Thomas Rhett and his family are enjoying the holiday spirit with plenty of laughter and time together

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 03:02 PM
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Photo: Thomas Rhett/instagram

Thomas Rhett is showing love for his family on Thanksgiving.

Celebrating the holiday with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters — Lillie Carolina, who turned 1 earlier this month, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7 — Thomas Rhett first reflected on the holiday in an Instagram video last week.

"What a day to be alive," the country singer shared with fans, wishing them a happy Thanksgiving. "I'm so, so grateful for this day, for my kids, my family, my band, my crew, my whole team."

Later, he added that this year in particular has made him "thankful for health, the health of my wife and my kids."

Sharing her own gratitude on her page, Akins shared a photo of the couple's four children and two dogs, writing, "so thankful for all my littles 💕🥰."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Sunday, the family of six was ready to head straight into the Christmas season, posing for a photo together at a Christmas tree lot.

Earlier this month, the singer shared a birthday tribute to daughter Lillie on Instagram, reflecting on his youngest's special milestone.

"Lillie bug.. how are you one already? It seems like yesterday. For real," the proud dad wrote. "I love you so much."

"Every time I look at you you are smiling! Don't ever lose that! Happy birthday to you little baby🙌."

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Kids
Lauren Akins Instagram

Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE in June 2021 about how he found out his family would be growing yet again.

"We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," he shared. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.' "

The "Marry Me" artist said he then joked with Akins that maybe she was pregnant again.

"She was like, 'There's no way I'm pregnant.' And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,' " he said with a laugh. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test."

Related Articles
Thomas Rhett Poses in Hot Tub with His Daughters as They Celebrate Baby Lillie's First Birthday
Thomas Rhett Has Hot Tub Party with All 4 Daughters to Celebrate Lillie's First Birthday: Photo
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett Shares Adorable Shot of Daughter Lillie, 7 Months, with Her Big, Open Smile
thomas rhett
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Willa Gray's 7th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Relationship Timeline
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Join Forces for 'Where We Started' Duet at the 2022 CMA Awards
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary to 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins: 'Love You So Much'
thomas rhett, katy perry
Thomas Rhett Says He and Katy Perry 'Talked About Our Kids the Entire Time' While Working Together
thomas rhett, katy perry
Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Reflect on Their Journeys in Dreamy 'Where We Started' Music Video
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Instagram
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Go Christmas Tree Shopping with Kids: 'Favorite Time of the Year'
thomas rhett
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Celebrate First Christmas with Four Kids — See Their Family Photo!
Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Snap Their 'First Christmas Selfie as a Fam of 6' — See the Photo!
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins family
Lauren Akins Shares Sweet Family Selfie for Thomas Rhett's Birthday: 'You Are the Best Thing'
Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett Is Absolutely Sure He and Lauren Akins Will Adopt Again: '100% on Our Brains'
Ciara
Celeb Families Rocking Holiday Pajamas in 2021
The original Sanderson sisters (Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy) and Nayanna Holley, Kelly Clarkson, Jessi Collins as the Sanderson sisters.
All the Celebs Who Have Dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus for Halloween
Lauren Akins comb stuck in hair
Lauren Akins Asks Moms for Advice After Daughters Get Comb Stuck in Her Hair: 'Help Me'