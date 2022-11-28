Celebrity Parents Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving Thomas Rhett and his family are enjoying the holiday spirit with plenty of laughter and time together By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 03:02 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Thomas Rhett/instagram Thomas Rhett is showing love for his family on Thanksgiving. Celebrating the holiday with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters — Lillie Carolina, who turned 1 earlier this month, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7 — Thomas Rhett first reflected on the holiday in an Instagram video last week. The 400+ Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon — Starting at $5 "What a day to be alive," the country singer shared with fans, wishing them a happy Thanksgiving. "I'm so, so grateful for this day, for my kids, my family, my band, my crew, my whole team." Later, he added that this year in particular has made him "thankful for health, the health of my wife and my kids." Sharing her own gratitude on her page, Akins shared a photo of the couple's four children and two dogs, writing, "so thankful for all my littles 💕🥰." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. On Sunday, the family of six was ready to head straight into the Christmas season, posing for a photo together at a Christmas tree lot. Earlier this month, the singer shared a birthday tribute to daughter Lillie on Instagram, reflecting on his youngest's special milestone. "Lillie bug.. how are you one already? It seems like yesterday. For real," the proud dad wrote. "I love you so much." "Every time I look at you you are smiling! Don't ever lose that! Happy birthday to you little baby🙌." Lauren Akins Instagram Thomas Rhett Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Willa Gray's 7th Birthday with Sweet Tribute Thomas Rhett told PEOPLE in June 2021 about how he found out his family would be growing yet again. "We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," he shared. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.' " The "Marry Me" artist said he then joked with Akins that maybe she was pregnant again. "She was like, 'There's no way I'm pregnant.' And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,' " he said with a laugh. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test."