Thomas Rhett Admits 'I'm Good' When It Comes to More Kids with Wife Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett is taking in his current family dynamic.

Speaking on Audacy's Totally Private, the country singer revealed he thinks his family is complete with daughters Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7.

Referencing a recent joke the singer, 32, made on Instagram about being close to having a "basketball team" of kids with his wife Lauren Akins, 33, he confirmed, "We're not pregnant if that's what you're asking."

"I think when me and Lauren first got married, five was the number. We're sittin' at a solid four right now. I don't know, I think for us, it's whatever the Lord has got in store," he shared.

"Personally, selfishly, I'm good," he added, noting his kids are "pushing boundaries."

"They're finally to where they can understand conversation, and they're just like, 'How far can I push Dad?' Pretty far!"

"The kids have taught me more patience in life than anything ever has, and selflessness too because if you ain't got either of those, you're gonna fail," added Thomas Rhett.

While appearing on Audacy's Katie & Company last month, the country crooner shared a funny story about how one of his daughters reacted when a fan stopped him to take a photo while out shopping.

"We were Christmas shopping up in downtown Franklin [Nashville area], and a few people asked to take a picture," he began. "Ada James looked at me, and she said, 'Why do people like you?' I love how blunt kids say stuff."

"I was just like, 'You know Daddy sings music, and I think that those folks like Daddy's music and they wanted a picture,' and she was like, 'That's so weird,' " he added.

While Thomas Rhett's daughters may not fully understand their dad's stardom, the "Marry Me" artist noted that his girls love being on the road with their dad.

"My kids love getting on the bus. They love getting in their bunks," he shared. "They think it's the coolest thing in the world… it's pretty full circle because it's exactly what I used to love to do with my Dad."