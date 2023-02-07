Thomas Rhett Admits 'I'm Good' When It Comes to More Kids with Wife Lauren Akins

"I think for us, it's whatever the Lord has got in store," the country singer tells Audacy's Totally Private

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 12:45 PM
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Photo: Thomas Rhett/instagram

Thomas Rhett is taking in his current family dynamic.

Speaking on Audacy's Totally Private, the country singer revealed he thinks his family is complete with daughters Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7.

Referencing a recent joke the singer, 32, made on Instagram about being close to having a "basketball team" of kids with his wife Lauren Akins, 33, he confirmed, "We're not pregnant if that's what you're asking."

"I think when me and Lauren first got married, five was the number. We're sittin' at a solid four right now. I don't know, I think for us, it's whatever the Lord has got in store," he shared.

"Personally, selfishly, I'm good," he added, noting his kids are "pushing boundaries."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett/Instagram

"They're finally to where they can understand conversation, and they're just like, 'How far can I push Dad?' Pretty far!"

"The kids have taught me more patience in life than anything ever has, and selflessness too because if you ain't got either of those, you're gonna fail," added Thomas Rhett.

While appearing on Audacy's Katie & Company last month, the country crooner shared a funny story about how one of his daughters reacted when a fan stopped him to take a photo while out shopping.

Thomas Rhett Poses in Hot Tub with His Daughters as They Celebrate Baby Lillie's First Birthday
Thomas Rhett/instagram

"We were Christmas shopping up in downtown Franklin [Nashville area], and a few people asked to take a picture," he began. "Ada James looked at me, and she said, 'Why do people like you?' I love how blunt kids say stuff."

"I was just like, 'You know Daddy sings music, and I think that those folks like Daddy's music and they wanted a picture,' and she was like, 'That's so weird,' " he added.

While Thomas Rhett's daughters may not fully understand their dad's stardom, the "Marry Me" artist noted that his girls love being on the road with their dad.

"My kids love getting on the bus. They love getting in their bunks," he shared. "They think it's the coolest thing in the world… it's pretty full circle because it's exactly what I used to love to do with my Dad."

Related Articles
Thomas Rhett family christmas card
Thomas Rhett Says His 5-Year-Old Daughter Thinks It's 'So Weird' When Fans Stop Him for Photos
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett and His Family Enjoy the 'Most Snow' They've Ever Seen on Ski Trip: Photos
Thomas Rhett family christmas card
Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love'
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
thomas rhett
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Willa Gray's 7th Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins at the 2019 American Music Awards arrivals at Microsoft Theater
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Relationship Timeline
Thomas Rhett Poses in Hot Tub with His Daughters as They Celebrate Baby Lillie's First Birthday
Thomas Rhett Has Hot Tub Party with All 4 Daughters to Celebrate Lillie's First Birthday: Photo
thomas rhett, katy perry
Thomas Rhett Says He and Katy Perry 'Talked About Our Kids the Entire Time' While Working Together
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Join Forces for 'Where We Started' Duet at the 2022 CMA Awards
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
thomas rhett, katy perry
Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Reflect on Their Journeys in Dreamy 'Where We Started' Music Video
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins family
Lauren Akins Shares Sweet Family Selfie for Thomas Rhett's Birthday: 'You Are the Best Thing'
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary to 'Best Friend' Lauren Akins: 'Love You So Much'
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett Shares Adorable Shot of Daughter Lillie, 7 Months, with Her Big, Open Smile
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett Reveals How His Girls Helped Him Choose His Tracklist: 'Kids Have a Really Good Read'
Kim Kardashian, Celebs at Home Gallery
Celebs at Home: Kim Kardashian Says 'Good Morning' from Her Massive Bathroom and More!