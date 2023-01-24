Thomas Rhett Says His 5-Year-Old Daughter Thinks It's 'So Weird' When Fans Stop Him for Photos

Thomas Rhett's girls are still adjusting to their father's fame.

While recently appearing on Audacy's Katie & Company, the country singer, 32, shared a funny story about how one of his daughters reacted when a fan stopped him to take a photo while out shopping.

"We were Christmas shopping up in downtown Franklin [Nashville area], and a few people asked to take a picture," he began. "Ada James looked at me, and she said, 'Why do people like you?' I love how blunt kids say stuff."

"I was just like, 'You know Daddy sings music, and I think that those folks like Daddy's music and they wanted a picture,' and she was like,' That's so weird,' " he added.

Along with Ada James, 5, Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins share daughters Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, and Willa Gray, 7.

While Thomas Rhett's daughters may not fully understand their dad's stardom, the "Marry Me" artist noted that his girls love being on the road with their dad.

"My kids love getting on the bus. They love getting in their bunks," he shared. "They think it's the coolest thing in the world… it's pretty full circle because it's exactly what I used to love to do with my Dad."

Earlier this month, the musician's family hit the slopes and enjoyed a very snowy getaway together.

The singer shared scenes from the family's ski trip on Instagram, admiring oldest daughter Willa Gray for working on her ski skills.

"In a year WG is gonna smoke us all down the mountain!" the proud dad bragged in the caption of his post, which included a father-daughter photo and a video of Willa skiing.

Thomas Rhett later shared a photo posing with his wife and all four of their girls.

"Loved this trip out west! Most snow I've ever seen in my life," he captioned the sweet family photo. "@laur_akins one more kid and we got ourselves a basketball team 😂."