Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Welcomes Son Jonathan Jackson with Ex Heather Mascoe

Thomas Ravenel is a dad again.

The Southern Charm alum and former South Carolina state treasurer, 57, has welcomed a son with ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe, he revealed to the Daily Mail on Monday.

"We've named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by c-section on June 29, 7 lbs, 4 oz. and 20¼ inches long," Ravenel told the outlet. "We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they're both doing well."

Baby Jonathan is Ravenel's third child and first with Mascoe, 38, whom he told the Daily Mail he is "really good friends" with. He is also dad to two kids with ex Kathryn Dennis: son Saint Julien, 4½, and daughter Kensie, 6.

"It's kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, 'This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father.' They were a little confused," he added in his interview with the U.K. outlet. "In the end I just told them, ''You'll understand when you're older!' "

Ravenel and Mascoe were first linked last April, though had split by August, a source told PEOPLE. She has two children from a previous relationship.

Dennis, 28, and Ravenel's romance played out throughout their time together on Southern Charm, the two dating in the first season when she was a 21-year-old college student. They split shortly after Dennis gave birth to Kensie but reunited in 2015, just long enough to conceive their son.

"I saw Thomas as this stable older guy," Dennis told PEOPLE in April 2019. "I was in La-La-Land. I just did what he said and took on his opinions and feelings as my own … I felt like I had been under control. I just listened and did whatever I was told."

Not long after their second breakup, in 2016, Dennis tested positive for marijuana, went to rehab, and lost custody of the children.

Though Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time, their agreement allowed Dennis to slowly earn back 50/50 custody, a number she was finally able to reach by the summer of 2018.

In October of that year, Dennis filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody after Ravenel was arrested, amid accusations that he had raped their child’s nanny. He pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery, and paid a $500 fine in lieu of a 30-day jail sentence.

Eventually, in October 2019, Ravenel and the nanny reached a $125,000 settlement, with Ravenel apologizing and agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.

A month later, after a lengthy custody battle, Ravenel and Dennis agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Ravenel was given "primary legal custody," his lawyer told PEOPLE at the time.

Since then, Ravenel and Dennis have been co-parenting their kids and have spent time together socially. In January, they attended a James Bond-themed party and posted a photo posing alongside each other.

Their friendly night out sparked rumors that the two were dating again, but a source told PEOPLE at the time they were in no rush to jump back into anything.

"They're on really good terms. It started with co-parenting, but it quickly grew into something more," said the source. "She feels comfortable with him again, and they've both kind of tossed aside any other relationships they had for each other. There's that spark, and they're letting themselves explore it right now."

"It's not like they've defined their relationship that they're back together right this second, but that's very much what's happening," the source added. "The thing with them is, this all can change in two days. That's how they are. It's always so up and down. Right now it's up and in a very good place."