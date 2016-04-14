Thomas Ian Nicholas Welcomes Daughter Zoë Dylan

"I'm a dad ... again! We're so happy," he tells PEOPLE of his daughter's Wednesday arrival

This rookie has a new little MVP in his life.

Thomas Ian Nicholas and his wife Colette welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Wednesday, April 13, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Zoë Dylan Nicholas was born at 12:32 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 15 oz.

“I’m a dad … again! We’re so happy,” the actor and musician, 35, tells PEOPLE.

Nicholas, best known for his roles in the 1993 film Rookie of the Year and, more recently, in the American Pie series, and Colette are already parents to 4-year-old son Nolan River — who had big ideas when it came to naming his baby sister.



“Nolan really wanted to name his little sister Princess Leia,” the proud parents tell PEOPLE. “Even though we’re all big Star Wars fans, we decided to name her Zoë Dylan. Nolan agreed as long as she becomes a Jedi.”

The dad of two’s new movie, Walt Before Mickey, in which he portrays Walt Disney, was just released on Netflix.