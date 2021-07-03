This Is Us' Justin Hartley Celebrates Daughter Isabella's 17th Birthday: 'So Very Proud of You'

Justin Hartley is making today all about Isabella Justice.

Isabella turned 17 on Saturday and her This Is Us star dad marked the occasion by posting a sweet black-and-white selfie of them on his Instagram page.

"Wishing this kind and beautiful angel a very happy birthday! I'm so very proud of you! Love, Dad," he captioned the photo, later adding another snap of the pair on his Instagram Story.

"Thank you!!!! Love you❤️❤️❤️❤️" Isabella commented.

Earlier this year, Hartley, 44, opened up about the struggles of teaching his teen daughter to drive during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers

"It's the worst thing in the world. There's gotta be a better way to do this," he said. "You put them behind the wheel, take them around the street and you keep expanding and we're kind of at the point where we're on the freeway and stuff."

Hartley then went into detail about an instance when Isabella almost crashed his car.

"The other day I take her out and I'm doing the father-daughter thing. I'm tryna teach her how to fill up the tank with gas and all this kind of stuff, thinking, maybe change a tire in a couple weeks," he began. "We fill up the tank and we're getting comfortable. And I go into the gas station and I have a sweet tooth so I just stock up on gummy bears."

When Hartley got back into the car with his daughter, he recalled letting his guard down right before Isabella's driving mishap.

"I'm in the car, she's driving, she's doing great and I'm in the passenger seat. I'm kind of feeling loose and I open up the gummy bears and as I'm eating them — I'm shoving them in my mouth like a child — and I look up and we are cruising through a four-way — a red light! Just reckless!" he said.

Hartley added, "She just could not have cared less."

The star then had his daughter pull over and told her, "That could have been my last gummy bear. You have to be more careful."

