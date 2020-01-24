This Is Us Star Chris Sullivan and Wife Rachel Expecting a Son: 'We're Having Our First Baby!'

Chris Sullivan is a dad-to-be!

On Friday, the This Is Us star, 39, and his wife Rachel Reichard announced they are expecting their first child. The couple, who wed in 2010, shared an ultrasound photo on their respective Instagram accounts with Sullivan playfully revealing the sex of their baby on the way.

“WE’RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY! And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal!” the actor captioned his post, which included several phallic symbols.

Meanwhile, the expectant mom gave updates on her pregnancy thus far. “It’s TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY!! So excited!!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Nursery is in the works, names are being workshopped, doulas are being interviewed, naps are my go-to self care bc I’m just so 💤, so much to do and yet so much not to do, just enjoying the moment … life is good! #gratitude #pregnancy #naptime #love.”

Image zoom Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sullivan’s This Is Us costars shared their congratulations in the comments section with Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson, leaving several blue heart emojis and Eris Baker, who plays Tess Pearson, wrote: “Congratulations!!!! This is sooooo exciting!!”

News of their pregnancy comes days after Rachel appeared on her husband’s podcast In Love… with Michael Rosenbaum and Chris Sullivan.

During the episode, the parents-to-be talked openly about their love languages and how they have made their relationship work, even speaking about dad jokes.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.