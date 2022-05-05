"With every end, there is a new beginning...so here is a trailer of what's to come,” Sullivan, who just filmed his final This Is Us scenes, wrote on Twitter on Thursday

This Is Us' Chris Sullivan Expecting Baby No. 2 with Wife Rachel – See the Adorable Announcement!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Chris Sullivan and Rachel Reichard attend the Television Academy honors Emmy nominated performers at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/WireImage)

Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel are expecting their second baby together!

The actor, who is best known for portraying Toby on the beloved drama This Is Us – which is in its sixth and final season – announced the exciting news in an adorable video posted to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday.

"We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been," he captioned the video, adding, "⁣With every end, there is a new beginning...so here is a trailer of what's to come."

In the video, Rachel can be seen handing something to the couple's son, Bear Maxwell, who turns 2 in July, as he runs over to Chris ⁣wearing a shirt that says "only child" crossed out, with the words "big brother" underneath.

Bear then hands Chris a sonogram, which he hands back to Bear to look at. The video then cuts to the big reveal: the couple will be welcoming a baby girl, "arriving on Nov. 1…ish."

The actor's This Is Us costars wasted no time congratulating him on the news in the comment section of his Instagram post, with Mandy Moore writing, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," while Chrissy Metz added, "🎉❤️🥹."

Chris and Rachel introduced their son about a month after he was born, sharing the first photos of a then-newborn Bear with PEOPLE in August 2020.

"Instantaneously, Bear's existence has taught me lessons about surrendering to the current moment and shown me where in my life I have selfish tendencies and self-centered tendencies," the actor said of becoming a parent. "Bear constantly brings me back to the current moment, which is ... perfect in every way. And I think that's a good reminder."

As the series finale of This Is Us looms around the corner, many of the show's cast members are sharing some of their final moments on set of the award-winning drama that's captured the hearts of millions across the country.

"Today is my last day of work," Moore, 38, wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday, including a photo of This Is Us set chairs. "After 6 years at the best job I've ever had. Lots of emotions all around. Whew. Gratitude most of all."

In a teary-eyed video, Milo Ventimiglia – who plays Jack Pearson on the show – also thanked fans for watching six seasons of the show as they wrapped the final day. "I hope you all enjoyed it," he said. "See you all for the next one."

This Is Us will air its final episode on May 24. Other actors on the series — like Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson — have already wrapped their scenes as a television couple. The pair commemorated their on-screen relationship with a final selfie earlier in the week.