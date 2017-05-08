Theo Rossi's son Kane is currently "running around, just peeing everywhere" as he works on mastering potty training

Theo Rossi Says His Son Kane Is Currently Tackling Potty Training: 'I've Gotten Hit' a Few Times

Things are a little chaotic in Theo Rossi‘s household at the moment.

The Luke Cage star dished to PEOPLE Now recently that his son Kane Alexander, 2 next month, is approaching a very big milestone: becoming toilet trained. But the road to it has been challenging — and hilarious.

“He’s in the middle of potty training, so every time I walk in the house, he’s running around with a T-shirt, socks and sneakers on — no diaper, no drawers, running around, just peeing everywhere,” says Rossi, 41.

“I change a lot of diapers, and he’s definitely caught me a few times, peeing straight up in the air,” adds the actor. “So I’ve gotten hit with a few of those. Keeps me on my toes.”

A little guy who rules the house a bit obviously needs a proper nickname to go by, and his dad admits that the adults around him deliver.

“We call him ‘King Kane.’ So does everyone else, so they’re really setting him up for greatness,” says Rossi of his son, whose mom is the actor’s wife Meghan McDermott. “People walk in the house and say, ‘Where’s the king?’ and he comes walking down.”

Jokes the Sons of Anarchy alum of his growing little boy, “He’s a giant. I was gone for two months and I came home and I feel like he’s like a high school student now. He’s like a full adult at this point.”

Rossi shares that before he became a father, he got a piece of advice from one of his Sons of Anarchy costars that has stuck with him.