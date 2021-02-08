The Challenge's Theo Campbell Welcomes Son Aries, He Reveals in 'Massive Surprise' Announcement

"I only told a few friends and family so for most people will be massive surprise seeing this," the reality star says

New dad alert!

Theo Campbell — known for stints on MTV's The Challenge and the U.K.'s Love Island — became a father Sunday when his new addition, son Aries Campbell, entered into the world, he revealed on Instagram Monday. Sharing a photo of himself holding the baby in a carrier, Campbell explains why he kept the pregnancy news a secret.

"Dam, my replacement is here 👶🏽 - 21 hours later and he's here 🎉 I can't believe the joy I had looking into the eyes of my baby boy ❤️," he writes. "I only told a few friends and family so for most people will be massive surprise seeing this 😄 Over the past 4 years having a private life isn't really a thing so being able to keep this private has been so nice."

Though he didn't tag anyone or name the new mom, Campbell applauded her, saying: "Massive well done to his mum as-well, the process of having a baby is crazy I literally didn't have a clue how strong a woman has to be to go through this!"

A rep for Campbell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for further comment.

On her own Instagram page, influencer Sapphire Yhnell shared a pic of the baby boy cozy in the same bear onesie, writing, "My beautiful boy - Aries 🐻." Both Campbell and Yhnell shared videos on their Instagram Stories from inside the hospital, including one clip from an ultrasound check-in.