“Please do not give up hope,” Melissa Claire Egan advised to people struggling with fertility

The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan Announces She’s Expecting a Baby After 2 Miscarriages

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan is expecting her first child with her husband Matt Katrosar.

The actress, 39, revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she is having a baby boy this summer after suffering two miscarriages.

"Very excited to share, Baby Boy Katrosar is set to arrive at the end of August💙," she wrote alongside a photo of her smiling while holding her baby bump at the beach.

Egan got candid as she shared, "As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages."

The Young and the Restless actress also took a moment to write a supportive message to people who have struggled with fertility.

"To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug," Egan said.

She added, "Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!"

Katrosar also took to Instagram and wrote, "Beyond grateful and excited! Also forever impressed with my beautiful wife for her willingness and desire to share and help others that are struggling."

Egan and Katrosar have been married since 2014.