'The Young and the Restless' Star Melissa Claire Egan and Husband Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Grateful'

Melissa Claire Egan and husband Matt Katrosar are already parents to son Caden, 17 months

Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on February 16, 2023
Photo: Melissa Egan/Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan is going to be a boy mom of two!

The Young and the Restless star, 41, is pregnant, expecting her second baby, another son, with husband Matt Katrosar, the pair announced in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday.

The couple shared the joyful news alongside a sweet photo of Egan with her hand on her baby bump as she poses with 17-month-old son Caden Robert.

"Looks like we're just destined to have August babies! So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys😄🦁 Caden's gonna be a big brother!💙," they captioned the cute post.

After sharing the news, Egan took to her Instagram Stories to thank followers for their congratulatory messages.

"I just wanted to pop on here and just thank you for the love and support for baby No. 2 it means so much," she said. "Most of you on Instagram are strangers and the fact that you are so loving and so supportive truly brings tears to my eyes. So thank you, we're so excited. I know a lot of you know what we've been through to get here so thank you for all the love today."

The couple welcomed their first baby together, son Caden, in August 2021.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Caden Robert Katrosar into the world," the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Everyone is healthy and doing well, we're so grateful for all the love and well wishes along our journey to get here. We're awestruck by this little man and can't believe he's ours."

"Huge thanks to all the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai who have taken such good care of us!" the pair continued.

Melissa Claire Egan and Matt Katrosar
Melissa Claire Egan

Egan added, "Although this is my first child in real life, I've had very dramatic on-screen births on The Young and the Restless. Once after falling through a lake, I delivered my son on the show in a cabin. The other time, I went into labor at my wedding and delivered a baby right there in my wedding dress. So this was a breeze compared to that!"

In April 2021, Egan revealed on Instagram that she was having a baby boy after previously suffering two prior miscarriages.

"Very excited to share, Baby Boy Katrosar is set to arrive at the end of August💙," she wrote alongside a photo of her smiling while holding her baby bump at the beach. "As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages."

The Y&R star also took a moment to write a supportive message to people who have struggled with fertility. "To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you're not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug," Egan said. "Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!"

