The Washington Post investigates the origin of 'baby bump'

Aside from ‘belly,’ there’s no other colloquial term touniquely describe the outward physical anatomy of the pregnant womb so’bump’ has become the word everyone uses. Part of its popularity stemsfrom its descriptiveness — a showing pregnant belly is round andappears to emerge from the abdomen differently than just a full stomach– but also because we are squeamish about describing human femaleanatomy correctly … If you want to get technical, uterus or wombwould be completely accurate but uterus watch or expanding uterus justdoesn’t have the same alliterative catchiness of baby bump.