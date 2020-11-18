"We are now complete with our enlightenment Bodhi," Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick posted on Instagram Wednesday

The Wanted's Tom Parker and Wife Share Adorable Photos of Newborn Son Bodhi: 'We Are Now Complete'

Tom Parker knows how to melt a couple of million hearts.

The Wanted singer, 32, welcomed his second child with wife Kelsey Hardwick in October, and the couple just revealed every inch of their newborn son Bodhi Thomas Paris' adorableness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"At first it was us @tomparkerofficial Then along came our Rae of sunshine 💗," Hardwick posted on Instagram Wednesday alongside a gorgeous black-and-white image of Bodhi snuggling up to big sister Aurelia Rose, 16 months.

"We are now complete with our enlightenment Bodhi 🥰," added Hardwick, before going on to reference Parker's fight against a stage four glioblastoma, with which he was diagnosed with this summer: "Life is tough my darlings but love, positivity and light will always push us through."

Parker's bandmate Max George added a slightly more succinct comment about Bodhi on the new father of two's personal Instagram account.

"Mini Tom!🤘🏻❤️," George, 32, commented on two cute-as-can-be images of Bodhi resting on a gray cushion, wearing a pink knitted beanie and cuddling a tiny heart.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Aurelia and Bodhi Parker | Credit: www.woppetspoppetsphotography.com

Image zoom Bodhi Parker

Image zoom Bodhi Parker

Speaking to the world through his own Instagram page, Bodhi also added his own tongue-in-cheek message. "Hi everyone. After my OK shoot and this one, I think I am quite liking being in front of the camera," he "posted."

"Which is a good thing, as I know my mummy & daddy love taking photos of me and my sister Rae 🤍," the caption continued.

Parker and Hardwick first shared the news of their baby boy's birth on Instagram Nov. 9, alongside exclusive photos from OK! magazine featuring the new family of four.

"Welcome to the world my beautiful Bodhi," Parker added.

RELATED VIDEO: Dad Gets a Tattoo to Match His Son's Brain Surgery Scar

Tragically, life expectancy for patients with glioblastoma ranges from three to 18 months after diagnosis. Parker is currently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment in an effort to shrink his brain tumor.

"I knew something wasn't right, but I never expected it to be this," the singer — who had a No. 3 hit with 2012's "Glad You Came" — told OK! magazine in an interview published early October. "It's all I can think about right now."

He later took to Instagram to thank fans for their huge outpouring of "love, support and positivity," writing on Oct. 12, "We truly are overwhelmed."