The Voice Winner Alisan Porter Welcomes Third Baby, Daughter Shilo Bee: 'Our Missing Puzzle Piece'

Alisan Porter's family just got bigger!

The Voice season 10 winner, 40, welcomed her third child, a daughter named Shilo Bee, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, she announced on Instagram last week. The newborn is Porter's first child with her professional dancer boyfriend Justin de Vera.

Baby Shilo arrived at 5:46 p.m. at Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. She weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 19 inches at birth.

Porter also shares son Maison Blaise, 9, and daughter Aria Sage, 7, with ex-husband Brian Autenrieth, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017.

"We're over the moon and so in love with her," the couple tells PEOPLE of the newborn. "She is the perfect blend of us and was our missing puzzle piece. We're so happy to have her here."

Of their baby girl's moniker, the pair adds, "Bee is special to us because we have always called each other B."

Porter first announced her pregnancy back in April, sharing a photo on Instagram of her holding up a sonogram as she posed with De Vera and her kids.

"We always knew you would join us. We dreamt of you. We talked about you. We felt you just outside the realm of reality. But, now you're here. We are all so excited in our own way," she wrote.

"For me, I wasn't sure I would ever experience this again. Motherhood is the most sacred role of my life and I feel so incredibly grateful to do this once again," she added. "For the kids it's a huge change but something they have begged for and talked about forever and then reliving the first time all over again through Justin, which I think has been my favorite thing so far. Baby Beeshy is due early November!"