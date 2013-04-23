Shakira: Losing Baby Weight for The Voice Was 'Stressful'

"I knew I had to come back here to do The Voice two months after I had delivered a baby. I didn't have my four months of maternity like every woman on earth has. I'm not trying to complain, but it's been a process full of challenges."

Image zoom



Jim Smeal/BEImages

Shakira doesn’t look like someone who delivered a baby just three months ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The svelte starlet, 36, appeared back to her pre-baby body when she chatted with reporters on Monday at Pasadena, Calif.’s Langham Huntington hotel to promote The Voice during NBCUniversal’s press day.

“[Losing baby weight] is the only thing that’s been a little stressful,” Shakira said of having her son, Milan.

“I knew I had to come back here to do The Voice two months after I had delivered a baby. I didn’t have my four months of maternity like every woman on earth has. I’m not trying to complain, but it’s been a process full of challenges.”

[cmtest width=”600″ height=”30″]

She added, “I think that our mothers and grandmothers weren’t under the pressure women of today are after delivering a baby. My dad says there’s nothing better than meat over the bones. So he likes my mom a little chubby. She was never under the pressure to have to get to her old weight — and she never did.”

When the performer told PEOPLE “I’m still a few pounds over,” other surrounding reporters scoffed at her remark, insisting she looks great.

“I do Zumba. Zumba has been actually really great for me,” Shakira said. “Even during pregnancy, I kept doing it until almost the end.”

But, “now with The Voice, I don’t have time to exercise,” she continued. “And when I have a day off, I just want to be with Milan.”