'The Voice' 's Jon Mullins and Wife Whitney Welcome Baby Girl Charlotte — See the Photos!

On average, The Voice alum Jon Mullins is getting about five hours of sleep each night, and it's all Charlotte Rose Mullins' fault. But he forgives her.

Heck, his daughter is only 6 weeks old.

"You never quite realize how insane and special and crazy having a child is until it happens to you," Mullins, 35, tells PEOPLE of the arrival of 7 lb. daughter Charlotte on Wednesday, Sept. 21. "But I wouldn't miss it for the world."

Granted, Charlotte's arrival wasn't without its challenges. With Mullins' wife Whitney having been deemed "high risk" due to her ongoing battle with a traumatic brain injury that occurred back in 2016, Charlotte's birth was surrounded by caution.

"It was a scheduled c-section," Mullins explains. "It was probably the most terrifying day of both of our lives because you're walking into a room and your wife is on an operating table and there's nothing you can do."

Luckily, the procedure went "super smooth," a circumstance that almost feels deserving in a way considering the turmoil the couple had previously gone through when they lost a baby because of a miscarriage back in May 2021.

"I was actually at a writer's retreat in Tennessee, and Whitney called me to tell me something was wrong," Mullins recalls. "Within a day and a half, she had lost almost half of her blood volume. We lost our baby and we almost lost Whitney."

In fact, days later, doctors still could not get Whitney's bleeding under control, resulting in a one-week hospital stay. "We almost lost her again," Mullins says.

But mere months later, Whitney was pregnant again. But this time, she found herself dealing with non-stop morning sickness.

"The morning sickness took a toll on her body," says Mullins, whose recently released single "Last Love" touches on the love he has felt for Whitney since they first met back in January 2007. "She actually lost 50 pounds during the pregnancy."

So, the fact that Charlotte's birth was rather seamless is something that Mullins still can't quite believe.

"All the things that could have gone wrong or that usually would have gone wrong for some reason went right," the Pennsylvania native explains. "We're Christians. We love Jesus. And when it comes down to it, even though everyone says to 'trust God,' we were still scared."

But now that beautiful Charlotte is here, that fear has turned into a bit of new-parent anxiety mixed with a whole bunch of excitement and love for the new little one in their life.

"Whitney and I have come to agreement that when Charlotte's eyes are closed, she looks a little more like me, and when her eyes are open, she looks more like Whitney," Mullins says with a laugh. "I prayed that she would have Whitney's nose and thankfully, she has Whitney's nose."

The couple is also in love with Charlotte's pouty lips, proudly on display in newborn pictures premiering exclusively with PEOPLE.

"[Charlotte] came out of the womb just with this stink face," remembers the pop music powerhouse. "It was so funny. We were in the operating room, and I was taking pictures and she just looked like somebody stole all her joy."

And when it's time to eat, Mullins says Charlotte makes it known.

"She hates being naked, loves being touched, and she definitely likes to eat," Mullins says. "She's very dramatic. She's our cute little drama queen grumpy scrunch."

And it's this little drama queen that Mullins just can't get enough of.

"I don't know how I can imagine leaving Whitney and Charlotte behind to go play a show, because I feel like my heart is going to break" says Mullins, who is "dipping his toes" back into his career, scheduling "a ton of writing sessions" in Nashville this month. "But I'll figure out how to juggle that."

He draws in a deep breath.

"I don't know how to explain it, but to go from something that's just a thought in our minds and a hope in our souls and a prayer that's come out of our mouths to a human being that we now get to call our daughter is the biggest miracle," he concludes. "I don't think anybody ever really grasps how much of a miracle it is until it happens to you."