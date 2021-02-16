The Voice Alum Craig Wayne Boyd and Wife Taylor Expecting Fifth Child: 'Grand Finale'

There's a fifth (and final!) Boyd on the way.

The Voice season 7 winner Craig Wayne Boyd is awaiting his fifth child, his fourth baby with wife Taylor, due this spring, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE. The couple share daughter Dakota Lynn, 5, and sons Graydon Scott, 3, and Boston James, 13 months, while Boyd is also dad to Jaxon Wayne, 8.

"Our 5-year-old daughter had been praying for another baby all quarantine long, and her prayers were answered!" Boyd tells PEOPLE.

"This has been one of the biggest surprises and hardest secrets to keep," adds Taylor, a modeling agent who wed Boyd in April 2016. "I've noticed more and more #yallers mentioning baby No. 5 on socials lately — it's like they had a sixth sense! It's going to be a crazy ride, but we are so excited for the grand finale ... and this will be the grand finale!"

Image zoom Craig Wayne Boyd and wife Taylor | Credit: Eric Ahlgrim

Image zoom Craig Wayne Boyd and wife Taylor with their children | Credit: Eric Ahlgrim

Boyd, who performs in the country band Texas Hill with Voice alum Adam Wakefield and American Idol alum Casey James, credits himself as a "part-time singer and full-time dad," according to his bio on Instagram, the platform where he also shares updates about raising his brood.

"I had the opportunity to be the very first to ever give my daughter a bouquet of flowers!" he wrote on Valentine's Day alongside a photo with Dakota.