Welcome to the world, Poppy Marie!

The Vampire Diaries actress Kayla Ewell and husband Tanner Novlan welcomed daughter Poppy Marie Novlan this month, the new mom announced on Instagram Monday.

Ewell shared a photo of herself and Poppy in the hospital shortly after she gave birth, revealing in the caption that little Poppy was born on July 16 at 2:32 a.m., weighing 6.1 pounds and 19 inches long.

“And just like that, our whole world has changed,” she said in the caption.

Novlan also shared a sweet photo of himself and his new daughter on Monday, saying in the caption, “My Girl. Poppy Marie.”

Both Ewell 33, and Novlan have been happily documenting their journey to parenthood on Instagram since announcing Ewell’s pregnancy in March.

“I have the loveliest news to share!! @tannernovlan_& I have a little one on the way,” Ewell said in the announcement, which she also made on Instagram with a photo of her ultrasound.

In his own announcement, Novlan shared a photo of his wife dancing, along with the caption, “This one’s going to be a mama!”

Earlier this month, the couple appeared to take a babymoon to Palm Springs, and both shared the same photo of Ewell posing nude to show off her baby bump.

“The one piece of advice I’ve been given over & over is to take a picture right before I give birth,” Ewell wrote in her caption. “I’m in awe of the female body. How it grows, changes and knows exactly what it needs to do. Proud of all the mama’s out there and excited to join the club.”

“So proud,” Novlan captioned the photo on his own page.

After dating for five years, Ewell and Novlan tied the knot in 2015 at the Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles, they confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

“We started as friends and we just continue to grow,” Novlan said at the time. “I’m just really excited to grow now into marriage. She’s an awesome, positive light and the complete package.”

Ewell added, “Whatever happens, we can take it. We’ve got each other!”