The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger Welcome First Baby, Daughter Josephine Riley
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On stars Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are officially parents.
The couple welcomed their first baby together, daughter Josephine "Josie" Riley Kissinger, on Monday, May 2, the new mom announced over the weekend.
Baby Josie arrived at 7:25 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 8 oz. at birth.
"We could not be more in love. God is so good," Ballatori wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her cuddling with her newborn daughter. "Big thanks to the incredible team of doctors and nurses who helped us throughout our stay. We are so thankful to be home together as a family now."
On the Netflix reality show, Ballatori and Kissinger were tasked with deciding whether to break up or get engaged after living with six other couples facing the same dilemma on the 10-episode series. The couple ultimately opted for the latter and even tied the knot at the end of the finale.
Ballatori announced that she and Kissinger were expecting their first baby together on Instagram in early April.
"Here's to my husband- thank you for the most incredible year of my life. Being married to you and starting our family has been the greatest gift," Ballatori wrote on Instagram. "I am beyond blessed to have such a passionate, loving, strong partner to share this life with. We are so lucky to be loved by you. - your girls💕 3 MORE WEEKS UNTIL OUR BABY GIRL ARRIVES!"
The newly married couple first learned of the pregnancy in August, three months after The Ultimatum finished filming in May 2021, Ballatori previously told E! News.
Ballatori later opened up about her pregnancy experience with a lengthy post on Instagram.
"This pregnancy has completely transformed me. Not only physically as I've completely shape-shifted…. but mentally, spiritually, and emotionally as well. It has grown an even deeper love than I knew possible with my partner as well as an incredible innate connection with my body and my daughter inside me," she began.
"Pregnancy has completely altered and rebuilt my self image and confidence. So much different than before, I feel powerful, beautiful, and so proud to be a woman. I can't believe I get to be a mother to a perfect child and with the support and love of the best partner I could ask for," she continued. "This truly is a gift that I could never deserve but am blessed beyond words to have received. I cannot wait to meet my girl 🌸 2 more weeks!!"