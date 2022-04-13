The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori Expecting First Baby with Colby Kissinger: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

Ballatori and Kissinger first learned of the pregnancy in August, three months after the Netflix reality show finished filming in May 2021, according to E! News

Warning: Spoilers from Netflix's The Ultimatum ahead.

Surprise!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On stars Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are expecting their first baby together, a daughter, Ballatori revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

"We are having a baby in a month. I'm 35 weeks pregnant," Ballatori, 35, recently told E! News, adding that she and Kissinger, 26, are "taking on life together" and "couldn't be happier."

"It's going quick!" added Kissinger, who gave Ballatori an ultimatum on the new Netflix reality show before they got engaged.

The newly married couple first learned of the pregnancy in August, three months after The Ultimatum finished filming in May 2021, Ballatori told the outlet. She recently invited their castmates to stop by her baby shower, and at least one "cast member" attended.

"Here's to my husband- thank you for the most incredible year of my life. Being married to you and starting our family has been the greatest gift," the soon-to-be mom wrote on Instagram. "I am beyond blessed to have such a passionate, loving, strong partner to share this life with. We are so lucky to be loved by you. - your girls💕"

On The Ultimatum, Ballatori and Kissinger were tasked with deciding whether to break up or get engaged after living with six other couples facing the same dilemma on the 10-episode series. The couple ultimately opted for the latter, and is now looking forward to their future.

Upon leaving the show, Ballatori told E! News that she and Kissinger were "able to communicate, open, honest and [be] understanding of each other on a totally different level."

"Turns out it's a lot easier for us when we're not like sleeping in beds with other people, our relationship runs a lot smoother," Ballatori said with a laugh. "But it was just a really weird situation, and it was just the transparency that was missing there and a little bit of respect."