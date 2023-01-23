'The Ultimatum' 's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Excited and Thankful'

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are expanding their family!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On stars, who appeared on season 1 of the Netflix reality show, are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced on Instagram Monday. The couple is already parents to daughter Josie, 8 months.

The pair shared a carousel of sweet family photos featuring Josie wearing a pink t-shirt that reads "big sister."

"Baby Kissinger coming Sept '23! Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come 🤍," the couple wrote.

"I'm not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out! && to see our little Josephine be a big sister- What do you guys think? Boy or girl?! 💙💖," they continued. "And a million thanks to @morningswithem photography who we can always trust to capture our families most precious moments. PS- I have some beautiful motherhood moments coming y'all's way!"

Ballatori and Kissinger welcomed their first baby together, daughter Josephine "Josie" Riley, in May 2022.

"We could not be more in love. God is so good," Ballatori wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her cuddling with her newborn daughter. "Big thanks to the incredible team of doctors and nurses who helped us throughout our stay. We are so thankful to be home together as a family now."

On the Netflix reality show, Ballatori and Kissinger were tasked with deciding whether to break up or get engaged after living with six other couples facing the same dilemma on the 10-episode series. The couple ultimately opted for the latter and even tied the knot at the end of the finale.

Ballatori announced that she and Kissinger were expecting their first baby together on Instagram in early April 2022.

"Here's to my husband- thank you for the most incredible year of my life. Being married to you and starting our family has been the greatest gift," Ballatori wrote on Instagram. "I am beyond blessed to have such a passionate, loving, strong partner to share this life with. We are so lucky to be loved by you. - your girls💕 3 MORE WEEKS UNTIL OUR BABY GIRL ARRIVES!"