'The Ultimatum' 's April Marie Melohn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend Cody Cooper

The Ultimatum family is growing!

Season one alum April Marie Melhoun is pregnant, expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cody Cooper, the couple announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Sharing a slideshow of images from a beach photoshoot where the couple poses with a strip of ultrasound photos, she wrote, "The hardest secret we've ever had to keep! Coming Soon… 2023. 🥹🤍."

Receiving congratulations from friends and former castmates on the original post, Melhoun, 25, elaborated on her exciting news in another post, where she shared more photos from the couple's photoshoot.

"Made a bestie with my bestie 🥹," she kicked off the post, revealing she first found out she was expecting in December.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Two months ago, on 12/12/22 I found out I was pregnant with you. Mommy & daddy wanted to enjoy our privacy & special moments as we navigate through changes, watch you grow & make sure we made it through the first trimester. I was so numb because I couldn't believe it…. But now that we are here, it's finally starting to feel so real 🥹," Melhoun wrote.

Explaining what her weeks were like after learning the news, the reality star noted how excited she and Cooper were when they "shared the news with your beautiful aunties, uncles, grandmas & grandpas," adding, "You have no idea how loved you are already."

Melhoun appeared on the Netflix series The Ultimatum with ex Jake Cunningham, where she delivered an ultimatum to either marry or break up. At the end of the experiment, the two parted ways in the season finale as Cunningham chose to pursue fellow castmate Rae Williams.

In April, Melhoun debuted her "serious" and "healthy" relationship with Cooper, writing, "One day… you're gonna meet someone. And they're gonna make you realize… That there was never anything wrong with you ❤️."

Cooper, a 30-year-old real-estate broker and vape entrepreneur, also shared a post with Melohn on his own Instagram page.

"It's only been 6 months & it feels like a lifetime," he captioned a photo of the pair on a boat in the Bahamas. "We've traveled the world together, spent holidays/birthdays with family, moved in together & so much more in a short amount of time. On top of it all, while stressing about a reality tv show… but now that it's aired I'm so proud to see that the world loves you almost as much as I do. 😘."