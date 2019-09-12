Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Look Forward to 'Baby Situations' After Prison Release

Image zoom Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Lauren Pesce/Instagram

Gym, tan, and diapers might be in Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s near future.

On the heels of his Thursday release from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, the Jersey Shore star, 37, and his wife Lauren have babies on the brain, they tell PEOPLE in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!” say Lauren, 34, and Sorrentino, who was released from prison after completing an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” they say elsewhere in the statement. “We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

The college sweethearts — who announced their engagement in April 2018 and tied the knot on Nov. 1 — dished to PEOPLE on their family plans in May of 2018, teasing that a baby could be coming sooner rather than later.

“We are hoping to probably get that going within the next year or so, hopefully,” said Lauren.

“We are both one of four kids, so I think we definitely think the more the merrier, but it gets expensive!” she added. “So we’ll have to see. Definitely more than one.”

“But one at a time, for sure,” Sorrentino chimed in.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the U.S. after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

The reality star pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, while Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.