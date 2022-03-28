The Sandlot's Patrick Renna Takes Sweet Baseball Photo with His Son Flynn, 4: 'Call Me Coach'

Patrick Renna is keeping baseball in the family.

The former child star, most well-known for his hilarious role as Hamilton "Ham" Porter in the '90s summer baseball classic The Sandlot, shared a photo with his 4-year-old son Flynn Maxwell on Instagram Saturday.

In the sweet snap, Renna carried his little boy on his shoulders as they wore matching baseball jerseys and hats.

"Call me coach," the actor, 43, captioned the post.

Renna is often introducing parts of The Sandlot to his son.

Back in August, he said he was "passing the torch" to Flynn as he taught him how to make s'mores — giving the same iconic tutorial his character Ham gave in the film — in an Instagram video as his little boy listened closely.

Renna recreated another scene from the beloved film in June, sharing a video referring to Flynn as "Smalls" — the name of Tom Guiry's character from the film — after he got his first black eye while playing baseball.

"So Smalls, a.k.a. my 4-year-old son Flynn got his first black eye playing baseball and I knew exactly what to do," Renna began.

In the 1993 film, Scott Smalls (Guiry) is playing catch with his stepfather Bill (Denis Leary) when he gets a black eye. Bill then grabs a raw steak and slaps it onto Smalls' eye so it won't swell.

In Renna's clip, he does the same, slapping a piece of raw steak onto Flynn's face as the toddler laughed at the moment. "If you know, you know," Renna quips.

Although Renna's wisecracking Ham was his feature film debut, the actor has worked steadily since Sandlot's premiere — including appearances on television shows such as CSI, Bones, The Closer and GLOW.

In June 2020, Renna and his wife Jasmin welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Liam James.