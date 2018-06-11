An October 2018 morning went like this for the former Sexiest Man Alive …

“Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work.

Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted.

Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to wor

Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted – as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes.

Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right – daddy needs his nails painted.

#PapaBearPriorities”