From Dealing with Diaper Duty to Trusting His Teen: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Guide to Fatherhood

The action star is sharing everything he's learned since becoming a dad

Grace Gavilanes
June 11, 2018 05:13 PM
<p>&#8220;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bod8rH5hGGV/?taken-by=therock">Me</a>: Come here baby, daddy&rsquo;s gonna sing to you.&nbsp;</p> <p>Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse.&nbsp;</p> <p>Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I&rsquo;m feelin&rsquo; very good about myself right now.&nbsp;</p> <p>Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo 💩.. BIG.&nbsp;</p> <p>Me: Questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation.&#8221;</p>
S--- HAPPENS, LITERALLY

Me: Come here baby, daddy’s gonna sing to you. 

Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse. 

Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I’m feelin’ very good about myself right now. 

Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo 💩.. BIG. 

Me: Questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation.”

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram
<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BoTgCiGBus4/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=therock">An October 2018 morning</a> went like this for the former Sexiest Man Alive &#8230;</p> <p>&#8220;Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work.&nbsp;</p> <p>Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted.&nbsp;</p> <p>Me: Sorry baby, daddy&rsquo;s gotta go to wor</p> <p>Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted &#8211; as she looks up at me with her mama&rsquo;s gorgeous blue eyes.&nbsp;</p> <p>Me: Yes, you&rsquo;re absolutely right &#8211; daddy needs his nails painted.&nbsp;</p> <p>#PapaBearPriorities&#8221;</p>
THERE IS ALWAYS TIME

An October 2018 morning went like this for the former Sexiest Man Alive …

“Me: Come here baby, give daddy a kiss I gotta go to work. 

Jazzy: But daddy you need your nails painted. 

Me: Sorry baby, daddy’s gotta go to wor

Jazzy: No daddy you really need your nails painted – as she looks up at me with her mama’s gorgeous blue eyes. 

Me: Yes, you’re absolutely right – daddy needs his nails painted. 

#PapaBearPriorities”

Dwayne The Rock Johnson /Instagram
<p>On Women&#8217;s Equality Day, the proud pop <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bm94MfEFc84/?taken-by=therock">posted the sweetest tribute</a> to Jasmine.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;She can be anything she wants.&nbsp;She can sit at any table.&nbsp;She can trailblaze a path, while humbly and gratefully recognizing those before her who paved the way.&nbsp;She and her big sister, Simone and her baby sister, Tiana Gia will always have a strong voice and always make a positive impact.&nbsp;She can also just forcefully shove a buttery, delicious croissant in daddy&rsquo;s mouth when daddy is on a very strict diet.&#8221;</p>
(HIS) GIRLS RUN THE WORLD

On Women’s Equality Day, the proud pop posted the sweetest tribute to Jasmine. 

“She can be anything she wants. She can sit at any table. She can trailblaze a path, while humbly and gratefully recognizing those before her who paved the way. She and her big sister, Simone and her baby sister, Tiana Gia will always have a strong voice and always make a positive impact. She can also just forcefully shove a buttery, delicious croissant in daddy’s mouth when daddy is on a very strict diet.”

Dwayne The Rock Johnson /Instagram
<p>&#8220;Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil&rsquo; tornado how to swim,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BlOMfjIl2gb/?taken-by=therock">he wrote on Instagram in July 2018</a>. &#8220;Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies.&#8221;</p>
KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS

“Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim,” he wrote on Instagram in July 2018. “Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies.”

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram
<p><a href="https://people.com/babies/dwayne-johnson-feeds-girlfriend-dinner-while-she-nurses-daughter/">&#8220;Family dinner&#8221; looks a little different</a> in the Johnson household! Johnson shared a photo to Instagram of him helping&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/dwayne-johnson-girlfriend-snuggles-daughters-jasmine-tiana/">girlfriend Lauren Hashian</a>&nbsp;multitask as she breastfed their&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/dwayne-johnson-daughter-born-team-no-sleep/">baby girl Tiana Gia</a>. &#8220;Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I&rsquo;m feedin&rsquo; mama her dinner. My pleasure,&#8221; he sweetly captioned the post.&nbsp;</p>
NO ONE GOES HUNGRY

“Family dinner” looks a little different in the Johnson household! Johnson shared a photo to Instagram of him helping girlfriend Lauren Hashian multitask as she breastfed their baby girl Tiana Gia. “Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I’m feedin’ mama her dinner. My pleasure,” he sweetly captioned the post. 

Dwayne Johnson Instagram
<p>&hellip; in the <i>Jumanji </i>star&#8217;s eyes, at least. &#8220;The crazy thing is, I was raised by women, and still to this day, I&rsquo;m totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!&#8221; Johnson said <a href="https://people.com/babies/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-talks-baby-news-ellen-degeneres-kevin-hart/">during an appearance on <i>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</i></a>. &#8220;And I love it.&#8221;</p>
BEING SURROUNDED BY WOMEN IS ALWAYS A GOOD THING …

… in the Jumanji star’s eyes, at least. “The crazy thing is, I was raised by women, and still to this day, I’m totally and completely, 100 percent surrounded by only women!” Johnson said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And I love it.”

JB Lacroix/ WireImage
<p>Johnson and his teen daughter Simone &mdash; whom he shares with ex Dany Garcia &mdash; have an unbreakable bond, as he often talks about during interviews. As for the secret to their strong relationship, the<i>&nbsp;</i>actor&nbsp;<a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/11/13/dwayne-johnson-the-rock-raising-daughter-simone-oprah-master-class/">revealed it all comes down to trust</a>&nbsp;in a 2015 interview. &#8220;There was a time where I said, &lsquo;Do me a favor: I want you to tell me what is the thing that you love most about our relationship,&#8217; &#8221; Johnson said. &#8220;And she said, &#8216;Well, that I trust you.&#8217; &#8221; He continued: &#8220;And for a 13-year-old girl to say that to her dad, considering where I was at 13, the instability I had. She said, &#8216;Well, that I trust you and that we have a very special bond,&#8217; that moved me. And so, you know, at 13, she&#8217;s saying that and I couldn&rsquo;t ask for anything else.&#8221;</p>
BE TRUSTWORTHY

Johnson and his teen daughter Simone — whom he shares with ex Dany Garcia — have an unbreakable bond, as he often talks about during interviews. As for the secret to their strong relationship, the actor revealed it all comes down to trust in a 2015 interview. “There was a time where I said, ‘Do me a favor: I want you to tell me what is the thing that you love most about our relationship,’ ” Johnson said. “And she said, ‘Well, that I trust you.’ ” He continued: “And for a 13-year-old girl to say that to her dad, considering where I was at 13, the instability I had. She said, ‘Well, that I trust you and that we have a very special bond,’ that moved me. And so, you know, at 13, she’s saying that and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Jason Koerner/Getty
<p>&#8220;Regardless of where we&#8217;re at &#8230; when #2 happens with my baby girl &#8230; I&#8217;m the #1 man for the job,&#8221; the actor and wrestler joked, sharing a photo of himself flashing a grin while changing daughter Jasmine&#8217;s diaper.</p>
CHANGING DIAPERS IS A WAY OF LIFE

“Regardless of where we’re at … when #2 happens with my baby girl … I’m the #1 man for the job,” the actor and wrestler joked, sharing a photo of himself flashing a grin while changing daughter Jasmine’s diaper.

Source: The Rock/Instagram
<p>&#8220;I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have,&#8221; Johnson said <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/11/13/dwayne-johnson-the-rock-raising-daughter-simone-oprah-master-class/">during an episode of <i>Oprah&#8217;s Master Class</i></a>, opening up about being a father to Simone (pictured here with Fifth Harmony). &#8220;I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give Simone things that I felt I never got.&#8221;</p>
BEING A DAD IS THE JOB OF A LIFETIME

“I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have,” Johnson said during an episode of Oprah’s Master Class, opening up about being a father to Simone (pictured here with Fifth Harmony). “I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give Simone things that I felt I never got.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards
<p>During the same episode of <i>Oprah&#8217;s Master Class</i>, Johnson <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/11/13/dwayne-johnson-the-rock-raising-daughter-simone-oprah-master-class/">shared his philosophy for navigating the tricky waters of fatherhood</a>. &#8220;Throughout the years, throughout the ups and downs, I&#8217;ve realized that the most important thing that I could do with my daughter is lead our life with love,&#8221; he added. &#8220;Not success, not fame, not anything else but, &#8216;I&#8217;m always here for you. I love you.&#8217; &#8220;</p>
LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED

During the same episode of Oprah’s Master Class, Johnson shared his philosophy for navigating the tricky waters of fatherhood. “Throughout the years, throughout the ups and downs, I’ve realized that the most important thing that I could do with my daughter is lead our life with love,” he added. “Not success, not fame, not anything else but, ‘I’m always here for you. I love you.’ “

JB Lacroix/ WireImage
<p>Johnson reflected on all the positivity in his and daughter Jasmine&#8217;s life when the toddler celebrated her 4-month birthday.&nbsp;&#8220;One day you&#8217;ll know just how happy, proud, lucky and blessed you, your sister and your mama make me,&#8221; the proud dad wrote on Instagram. &#8220;You&#8217;ll also thank me one day for your toughness and your mama&#8217;s everything else.&#8221;</p>
GRATITUDE IS A GIVEN

Johnson reflected on all the positivity in his and daughter Jasmine’s life when the toddler celebrated her 4-month birthday. “One day you’ll know just how happy, proud, lucky and blessed you, your sister and your mama make me,” the proud dad wrote on Instagram. “You’ll also thank me one day for your toughness and your mama’s everything else.”

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram
<p>Hey, it works for The Rock! &#8220;Being busy really helps me,&#8221; <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvcnkQmhfEQ">he told PEOPLE</a> of how he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian divide parenting responsibilities. &#8220;Coming home and being in a rhythm of go all day and just being able to come home and do bath time and diaper duty.&#8221;</p>
STAY BUSY

Hey, it works for The Rock! “Being busy really helps me,” he told PEOPLE of how he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian divide parenting responsibilities. “Coming home and being in a rhythm of go all day and just being able to come home and do bath time and diaper duty.”

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram
