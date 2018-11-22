Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will do anything for his girls!

On Wednesday, the Rampage star, 46, shared a sweet photo of himself letting his daughter Jasmine, 2, paint his face.

“Me: ‘Baby come here and give daddy a kiss, he’s gotta go to work,” Johnson captioned the photo, which shows him sitting patiently as Jasmine decorates his face with green, yellow and purple paint.

“Jazzy: ‘But daddy I have to paint your toes,'” Johnson continued reenacting the conversation. “Me: ‘Nope, daddy’s got his shoes on and gotta go to work, now come give me a kiss.'”

“Jazzy: ‘Ok, then let me paint your face, daddy.’ Me: *confidentially laughs* Absolutely not, now I gotta go to work, now get over here and kiss me.'”

“Jazzy: *while looking up at me with her mama @laurenhashianofficial’s intoxicating blue eyes… ‘BUT DADDY, I need to paint your face for work,'” Johnson continued in reference to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

The former wrestler went on to reveal that he eventually obliged and let his daughter use his face as her own personal canvas.

The Rock and his daughter Jasmine Dwayne Johnson Instagram

“Me: ‘Ok, but make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion. As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love,” The Rock concluded the post adding a red heart emoji and #ohana.

Of course, this isn’t the first time little Jasmine has used her beauty skills on her famous father.

In September Johnson shared a photo of himself getting his nails done by the adorable toddler.

In the Instagram caption, Johnson explained how it all went down, revealing that he couldn’t say no to his little girl (whom he calls “Jazzy”) when she offered as he tried to say goodbye before going to work.

“‘Daddy you need your nails painted,'” Johnson recalled Jasmine insisting. “‘No daddy you really need your nails painted.'”

All and all, Johnson was happy with the end product. He called the whole thing “#PapaBearPriorities,” telling his fans, “#NoRemoverNeeded.”

The Rock also and Hashian are also parents to 7-month-old Tiana Gia. Johnson is also father to Simone Alexandra, 17, from a previous relationship.