Every Time Dwayne Johnson & His Daughters Were Too Cute to Handle
He may be "The Rock," but daughters Simone, Jasmine and Tiana turn him into a big pile of mush
On April 23, 2018, the Rampage star announced he and now-wife Lauren Hashian welcomed their second child, daughter Tiana, together. "I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Hashian] and all mamas and women out there."
Older sister Jasmine got the same skin-to-skin contact with her dad when she was born on Dec. 16, 2015.
Tiana and Jasmine stole the show from their parents at their 2019 wedding.
Tia knows: Trouble on the horizon? Blame the 'pagetti fairy.
The star gave his daughter some empowering words to keep in mind as she grows.
The best Christmas gift of all: Big hugs from his two baby girls.
Even "Dwanta" isn't a big enough pull to keep his kids away from Disney movies.
What's it like to have the real-life Maui in your house? Tia finds out with his handwashing song set to "You're Welcome."
Bedtime chaos looks about the same at the Johnsons' as it does anywhere.
No bones about it: This is one cute family.
Jasmine gives new meaning to the term "baby blues" in this throwback shot.
Jasmine was the true star at Dad's Walk of Fame ceremony.
No better guy to give Jasmine a boost.
Johnson may have been drenched in sweat in his Pikachu costume, but it was all worth it to see Jasmine smile. "It's what daddies do," the action star said in the accompanying video.
"Regardless of where we're at ... when #2 happens with my baby girl ... I'm the #1 man for the job," the actor and wrestler joked, sharing a photo of himself flashing a grin while changing Jasmine's diaper.
As Jasmine fixated on Johnson's tattooed arm, the star took to Instagram to reflect on the history behind each of the designs — something he hopes to share with Jasmine one day. "[We're going to] have some good daddy/daughter chats," he wrote. "Until then she'll continue to use daddy's tattoos as a place to scratch, drool and spit up."
"Finally my big head is used for more than just a place to hang my hat," Johnson joked on Instagram, captioning a video of his daughter slapping the Baywatch actor's noggin.
Dwayne played proud papa to eldest daughter Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia (second from left), when she served as the Golden Globes Ambassador in 2018.
Jasmine knows that beauty is on the inside — but a little makeup can't hurt, either.
"One day you'll know just how happy, proud, lucky and blessed you, your sister and your mama make me," the proud dad wrote on Instagram for Jasmine's birthday. "You'll also thank me one day for your toughness and your mama's everything else."
Just one of many perks of having The Rock as your dad: getting to meet Fifth Harmony (as Simone did in 2017).
You also get to be his date for red carpets, as Simone did at the 2017 Miami premiere of Baywatch.
Johnson posted a sweet throwback pic of Simone, born in 2001, to celebrate her 19th birthday.
Just like their daddy, Johnson's daughters are strong.
The power of strong arms and a good snooze!
Our hearts can't handle the cuteness! Johnson's daughter adorably said "girl power" and "international women's day" with her famous dad on Instagram. "Now if I can just get Jazzy to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool," Johnson joked.