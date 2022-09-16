Stars Who Revealed Their Pregnancies on the Red Carpet in 2022

01 of 07 Blake Lively Taylor Hill/Getty The Gossip Girl star shared some major news the minute she appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, September 15– she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting a fourth child! Lively debuted her baby bump in a long-sleeved sequin mini dress. This is Lively's third time debuting her pregnancy on the red carpet. She arrived at the 2016 Met Gala while pregnant with Inez, now 5, and surprised fans at the Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere with an incoming Betty, now 2, in 2019. The impending arrival of the couple's eldest daughter, James, 7, was formally announced with a photo posted online.

02 of 07 Jessica Brown Findlay Marilla Sicilia/getty The Downton Abbey actress turned heads at the Venice Film Festival on September 10, when she draped herself and her growing belly in a pink gown. The star had recently opened up about her struggles with fertility and journey with IVF in honor of International Women's Day. "IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heart break," the actress wrote in March, captioning an Instagram video of her administering her own hormone injections.

03 of 07 Billie Lourd Tim P. Whitby/Getty The American Horror Story actress looked pretty in pink sequins while simultaneously announcing baby number two on September 7. Lourd rested her hand on her bump while posing with husband Austen Rydell at the London premiere of her new film Ticket to Paradise. The two already share a 23-month-old son, Kingston Fisher.

04 of 07 Zawe Ashton Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock In June, Zawe Ashton brought an extra-special plus one to a New York City screening of her film Mr. Malcolm's List, and it wasn't her fiancée, Tom Hiddleston: The actress' baby bump was visible in her empire-waist tulle gown..

05 of 07 Sophie Turner Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. John Shearer/Getty Ever the stylish pair, the power couple hinted at a second baby on the way at the Met Gala in May. Jonas rested his hand on her growing tummy the day before the Games of Thrones alum confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with Elle UK. The duo and their daughter Willa, 2, welcomed another baby girl a few months later.

06 of 07 DJ Tiësto's Wife, Annika Backes Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic DJ Tiësto and his wife, Annika Backes, are now parents of two! Before she gave birth to their brand new son, Backes and the Dutch DJ debuted her surprise baby belly for photographers in March, at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The couple's firstborn, 16-month-old Viola, became a big sister when baby Viggo was born in August.