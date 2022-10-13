The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly can now add "dad" to his extensive résumé!

The financial-savvy website CEO welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Dean James Kelly, via surrogate, he revealed on Instagram Sunday. In a beautiful photo carousel showing his newborn son meeting his loved ones for the first time, Kelly reflected on becoming a dad.

"I never knew there was a love like this before 💙💙Welcome to the world Dean James Kelly and fasten your seatbelt- you're in for quite an adventure ✈️," he captioned the photos.

Later, Kelly explained why he decided he wanted to welcome his baby boy in Montecito, where baby Dean was ultimately born.

"My amazing surrogate lives in Ventura and I wanted to be close to her, but in a zen place to clear my mind before my life would change forever," the new dad explained. "And I'm so glad I chose Montecito- the town has chill vibes, friendly people, great restaurants and the beaches are just spectacular."

Kelly also revealed that Dean had been teasing his arrival for a couple of weeks now.

"At 38 weeks she had early labor and I thought for sure I was becoming a dad, but Dean wasn't quite ready and he finally came at 40 weeks- perfect and healthy," he shared. "So it was only fitting that his first beach would be Butterfly Beach and he loved every single second. ❤️❤️❤️."

Last month, Kelly shared scenes from a baby shown thrown in his and baby Kelly's honor hosted by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs and her creative director, Lexi Barbuto.

Kelly thanked the pair in the post, where he called the shower "an event I'll never forget!"

"So loved celebrating welcoming Baby Kelly into the world!!" Josephs commented on the post. "Honored to have hosted this epic day!! Now we need him to get here!! Love you beyond words!! 💙💙👶🏼🍼💋💕"

Kelly first announced that he would be welcoming a baby boy during an appearance on The Morning Toast podcast in August. The proud dad-to-be said he felt "very lucky" to be welcoming a baby boy almost two years after he started the process of finding a surrogate and undergoing IVF.

"It's always been a dream of mine. I'm very lucky, it will basically be two years from the day I started to having my son," he shared.

Later, Kelly reflected on what this meant to him as a gay man.

"When I was a kid in the '90s, I knew I was gay and I would go to bed and be like 'if I could take a pill to be straight' because I want to have kids and I never thought I would be able to have kids."