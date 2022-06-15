The Other Two's Heléne Yorke Welcomes Baby Boy with Husband Bary Dunn

Heléne Yorke shares the newborn with partner Bary Dunn, whom she married in September 2021

Heléne Yorke is a mom!

The Other Two actress, 37, welcomed her first baby, a son, with husband Bary Dunn on Sunday, June 12, she announced Wednesday.

Yorke shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside pictures of Dunn with their baby boy in the hospital. She also included a sweet video of the new dad swaddling the infant.

"A Zaddy has been born to us, oh Israel," Yorke captioned the post.

She also jokingly announced the "arrival of a new DILF" with a photo on her Instagram Story of Dunn holding their son.

"Thrilled to announce the arrival of a new DILF. He was born 6/12/22 at 4:44 p.m. 215lbs. His son and I are thrilled and doing well," she teased.

Yorke first shared that she was expecting in January with an Instagram photo of herself wearing an off-white sports bra and matching bike shorts that showed off her baby bump.

"Bring your baby to work day," the actress captioned the shot.

Yorke married partner Dunn in Brooklyn, N.Y., in September 2021, nearly six months after the Graves alum announced that she "got engaged to the hottest guy I've ever met" that Valentine's Day.

One month before the wedding, Yorke told PEOPLE that she was "so excited" to marry her partner and wound up enjoying the planning process.