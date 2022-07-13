"Words can't describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly," the British reality star wrote on Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex Alum Lauren Goodger Announces Death of Her Newborn Baby: 'I Am Broken'

The Only Way Is Essex alum Lauren Goodger is mourning the loss of her newborn baby.

The British reality star — also mother to daughter Larose, whom she welcomed with Charles Drury in July 2021 — announced on Sunday that her second daughter, Lorena, died shortly after she gave birth.

"👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22," Goodger, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of what appears to be her daughter's hand holding onto her fingers.

"She was the most beautiful healthy baby I've ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x …." Goodger continued. "Words can't describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼."

Though she did not disclose the cause of Lorena's death, the TV personality explained, "There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy."

"There was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can't understand it," she continued, adding that Lorena "is so so beautiful."

"I am broken 💔," she wrote. "I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven't said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔."

Goodger also requested "privacy right now," adding that she and Drury "have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising."

"I just need this time," she shared, adding that Larose has been her "rock" and "getting me through this or I wouldn't survive."

"I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart," the TOWIE alum concluded the heartbreaking post. "She will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔."

On Tuesday, Goodger posted a broken-heart emoji to her Instagram Story with Céline Dion's "The Prayer" playing in the background.

Goodger, who also appeared on the British version of Celebrity Big Brother, announced she was pregnant with her second child earlier this year.

"The news is out!" she wrote in an Instagram post in January that featured a picture photographed for New! magazine of her holding baby Larose in her arm while showing off her baby bump.

"I am having baby no.2 and it's another girl!!" she continued. "I'm so excited Larose will have a little sister."

On Monday, Goodger and Drury expressed their gratitude for the support they received since announcing the news of Lorena's death.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple's spokesperson told OK! magazine U.K. that they "are completely overwhelmed and touched by the response."