The One Toy Rachel Bilson Relies on For Flights with Her Daughter

The One identifies the single product that in-the-know people, from editors to celebrities, swear by to make their lives better in a “must-tell-everyone” way. Below, actress Rachel Bilson, who is partnering with Marshall’s around the holidays, picks the one item that keeps her 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose busy on planes – perfect timing ahead of holiday travel.



“My daughter is getting to the age where she is really experimenting with her own style and even coming up with her own designs. When I travel with her, she always brings this fashion designer activity set which keeps her entertained for hours on the ground or in the air! I love how Marshalls always has a great selection of well-priced toys that I know she’ll love.”

Buy It! FAO Schwartz toy fashion designer set, $19.99; marshalls.com