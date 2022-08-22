'The One That Got Away' Star Ashley Algarin Welcomes Daughter Riley Rosalena:'So Very in Love'

Ashley Algarin's surprising exit from 'The One That Got Away' was followed by her finding love close to home

Published on August 22, 2022
Ashley Algarin
Photo: Ashley Algarin

Ashley Algarin is officially a mom!

One of the six singles featured on Prime Video's The One That Got Away welcomed daughter Riley Rosalena on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 12:54 pm, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Riley weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz. at birth and measured 20 inches long, Algarin says, revealing the sentimental meaning behind her baby girl's middle name.

"Her middle name is in honor of my grandmother, who passed as a kid, Rose, and my other grandmother, who passed August 23, 2021, Lena," Ashley explains.

"I miss them both tremendously and I will raise my daughter with as much love as they had for me. I just wish that they could see and hold her."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ashley Algarin
R: Caption . PHOTO: Ashley Algarin

Hosted by singer/songwriter Betty Who, The One That Got Away sees a group of six singles searching for love. But unlike other reality dating shows, the contenders get to explore missed connections as people from their past enter through "The Portal."

The Ohio native, who works as a CT scan technologist, appeared on the show after having a difficult time in the dating game following a bad relationship at 17.

Her luck changed when she returned home from the show and met ER nurse, Alan. The two fell in love and are thrilled for this next chapter together.

"Alan and I are so very in love with her already," the new mom tells PEOPLE of their family of three.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ashley Algarin
R: Caption . PHOTO: Ashley Algarin

Speaking of her birth experience, Ashley tells PEOPLE that "labor went very smooth."

"When the nurse and physician assistant were doing 'practice pushes' with me, I actually had to be told to stop after the first couple pushes because she was already coming out," she reveals.

Ashley first announced the pregnancy on Instagram in April. "I've been keeping a precious secret," she shared. "My mini-me will be making HER debut in August 💗."

All 10 episodes of The One That Got Away are now available for streaming on Prime Video.

