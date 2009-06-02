The Name Game: Celebrity Babies with Celebrity Names

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

baby_names500.jpg

For many people the name ‘Ava’ conjures up images of iconic film star Ava Gardner but for others, the likes of Ava Phillippe, 9 ½, Ava Jackman, 3 ½, and Ava Sambora, 11 ½, immediately come to mind.

The lines of stardom have been blurred ever since celebrities began relying on their peers — both past and present — for inspiration in choosing baby names, according to nameberry.com developer Linda Rosenkrantz. And while the glow of Hollywood Golden Age glamour is most obviously reflected in the “soaring popularity” of an Ava, Linda says there are plenty of other examples to choose from.

She singles out Grace (Kelly), Sophia (Loren), Audrey (Hepburn) and even Tallulah (Bankhead), the latter of which appears to be experiencing an upswing; After being first used by Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, it has more recently been chosen by celebrity dads Philip Seymour Hoffman, Damon Dash and Simon LeBon.

For some celebrities, this trend is about more than just the name itself. Instead, it represents an opportunity to pay tribute to an artistic hero, such as Liam Gallagher with son Lennon, Maya Rudolph with daughter Pearl Bailey, Cindy Crawford with son Presley and Anthony Kiedis with son Everly. “It’s not just first names,” Linda notes. “Harlow is one of the hottest girls’ names around, used by Patricia Arquette, and then much publicized by Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s little girl. On the boys’ side, Kevin Nealon gave his son the dashing surname Gable, and one of Ricky Martin’s twins is Valentino.”

New Hollywood is proving to be inspirational as well. Chyler Leigh raised eyebrows when she opted to name her third daughter Anniston, while Taylor Hanson chose Viggo for his third son and fourth child overall with wife Natalie. Although in both instances these celebrity parents said the celebrity namesake — Jennifer Aniston and Viggo Mortensen, respectively — played no role in the decision-making process, others admit differently. “Rev Run named his daughter Miley, the nickname created by Billy Ray Cyrus for his smiley baby Destiny Hope,” Linda explains, “and … Spice Girl Geri Halliwell gave full credit to her idol when she bestowed the middle name Madonna on her little Bluebell.” So what are the pros and cons to drawing from the red carpet crowd when naming your baby? Linda notes,

“A name like Miley — which is growing in popularity — will pretty much date stamp your daughter as a child of the Hannah Montana era, but choosing the name of one of your own personal heroes of the past can prove meaningful and inspirational.”

In addition to her work with nameberry.com, Linda has co-authored ten baby-naming books with Pamela Satran. Their newest title, Beyond Ava & Aiden, will become available in a few weeks.

— Missy