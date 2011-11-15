Amy Adams: 'I Believe I Can' Balance It All

"I have to trust that I can prioritize my family and myself while still finding the energy and focus for my work," The Muppets star, 37, says in InStyle's December issue. "And I believe I can. I know I can."

As an actress, a fiancée, and a mother, Amy Adams is confident there exists the perfect balanced blend of all of her roles — and she is determined to find it.

“I have to trust that I can prioritize my family and myself while still finding the energy and focus for my work,” The Muppets star, 37, says in InStyle‘s December issue. “And I believe I can. I know I can.”

Part of her secret is that Adams chooses not to stress over the small things in life. Despite a few lingering pregnancy pounds, the first-time mom — she and Darren Le Gallo are parents to 18-month-old Aviana Olea — is in no rush to tone up.



“I read about these actresses who get on a stationary bike two weeks after giving birth and I’m like, ‘What? Where did you push your baby out of?'” she says. “Since having Aviana, I have a muffin top, and that’s okay right now.”

For Adams, motherhood has meant forgoing the makeup, putting off the pampering, and embracing the dried cereal all over her car. Fortunately, she adds, it has all paid off in the long run.

“I’m definitely not one of those women who make it look easy. I’m always running late — and look, there’s guacamole on my purse!” she reveals.

“But I’m more patient than I ever thought I would be, and I’m not so hard on myself anymore.”

And while she and Le Gallo have yet to tie the knot, the couple — who divide household duties between themselves; Adams does laundry while he washes bottles — admit the nuptials are likely to be sooner rather than later.

“I’ll say to Darren, ‘What do you think of May?’ and he’ll say, ‘May. Ha, ha. You just let me know.’ I just can’t decide!” she laughs, despite her opinion that marriage is not “the only way to sustain a relationship.”

“I am putting more pressure on myself now that we have Avi. I’ll figure it out soon.”

For now, Adams and Le Gallo are enjoying time with their baby girl — and savoring the weekly date nights.

“[They include] a lot of food and maybe a glass of wine,” she reveals. “We’re always like, ‘It’s 11:30! Woo-hoo! We’re crazy!'”