Baring Their Bumps (and More): The Most Naked Pregnancy Instagrams of All Time

Shay Mitchell
Mitchell, who announced that she is due in late September/October, posted this topless throwback photo of her baby bump alongside the caption, “Throwback to when I thought this was having a bump… #notevenclose“
Ashley Graham
Graham showed off her baby bump while getting in some self-care. The model is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin.
Chrissy Teigen
On Mother’s Day 2019, the mother of two posted a throwback photo of her baby bump, thanking her children for making her a mom.
She shared, “The best thing I’ve ever made are my babies. thank you for making me a mommy and changing my life forever.”
Kayla Ewell
The Vampire Diaries actress snapped this nude photo before giving birth to her daughter, Poppy, in July. She wrote, “I’m in awe of the female body. How it grows, changes and knows exactly what it needs to do. Proud of all the mama’s out there and excited to join the club.”
Danielle Brooks
The Orange Is the New Black actress is “still in awe” of her body.
Peta Murgatroyd
The Dancing with the Stars pro got all oiled up with her “buttercup” at 33 weeks.
Laura Perlongo
More bumps, the better! Nev Schulman’s fiancée’s optical illusion-inspired selfie was nothing short of admirable.
Behati Prinsloo
The Victoria’s Secret model wore an extra-tiny bikini at 34 weeks, showing off daughter Dusty Rose (in utero) in a mirror snap.
Candice Swanepoel
Swanepoel got up close and personal, giving fans a better look at her burgeoning bump.
Bar Refaeli
“My girl craved some Vitamin D,” wrote Refaeli, captioning a bikini-clad selfie.
Kim Kardashian West
In an attempt to shut down haters, the reigning Queen of Selfies posted a nude pic of herself (and her baby bump!) on Instagram. “Everyone’s body is different, every pregnancy is very different!” Kardashian West shared in her accompanying post. “I’ve learned to love my body at every stage!”
Hilaria Baldwin
Known for her body-positive Instagram posts, Baldwin was no stranger to documenting her four pregnancy journeys on social media — regularly posting progress shots.