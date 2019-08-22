Baring Their Bumps (and More): The Most Naked Pregnancy Instagrams of All Time

You'll want to recreate all these snaps when you're expecting
By Grace Gavilanes and Andrea Wurzburger
August 22, 2019 11:37 AM

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Mitchell, who announced that she is due in late September/October, posted this topless throwback photo of her baby bump alongside the caption, “Throwback to when I thought this was having a bump… #notevenclose

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham/ Instagram

Graham showed off her baby bump while getting in some self-care. The model is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin.

Chrissy Teigen 

On Mother’s Day 2019, the mother of two posted a throwback photo of her baby bump, thanking her children for making her a mom.

She shared, “The best thing I’ve ever made are my babies. thank you for making me a mommy and changing my life forever.”

Kayla Ewell

Kayla Ewell/Instagram

The Vampire Diaries actress snapped this nude photo before giving birth to her daughter, Poppy, in July. She wrote, “I’m in awe of the female body. How it grows, changes and knows exactly what it needs to do. Proud of all the mama’s out there and excited to join the club.”

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks/Instagram

The Orange Is the New Black actress is “still in awe” of her body. 

Peta Murgatroyd

Source: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

The Dancing with the Stars pro got all oiled up with her “buttercup” at 33 weeks. 

Laura Perlongo

Source: Laura Perlongo/Instagram

More bumps, the better! Nev Schulman’s fiancée’s optical illusion-inspired selfie was nothing short of admirable.

Behati Prinsloo

Source: Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

The Victoria’s Secret model wore an extra-tiny bikini at 34 weeks, showing off daughter Dusty Rose (in utero) in a mirror snap.

Candice Swanepoel

Source: Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

Swanepoel got up close and personal, giving fans a better look at her burgeoning bump. 

Bar Refaeli

Source: Bar Refaeli/Instagram

“My girl craved some Vitamin D,” wrote Refaeli, captioning a bikini-clad selfie.

Kim Kardashian West

Source: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In an attempt to shut down haters, the reigning Queen of Selfies posted a nude pic of herself (and her baby bump!) on Instagram. “Everyone’s body is different, every pregnancy is very different!” Kardashian West shared in her accompanying post. “I’ve learned to love my body at every stage!” 

Hilaria Baldwin

Source: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Known for her body-positive Instagram posts, Baldwin was no stranger to documenting her four pregnancy journeys on social media — regularly posting progress shots.

