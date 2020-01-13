Celeb Moms' Most Motivational Moments with Their Mini-Mes

In 2017, Pink was awarded the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs, she shared a story about Willow feeling “ugly” because she “looked like a boy,” to which the singer responded by getting together a Powerpoint presentation and having a serious talk with her. “I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair?’ She said, ‘No, mama.’ I said, ‘Do you see me changing my body?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?’ ‘Yes, Mama.’ ‘OK! So, baby girl. We don’t change,” the singer told Willow. “We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.'” Now that‘s a parental pep talk.

Pink also played stage mom in the studio, helping Willow record “A Million Dreams” for The Greatest Showman.