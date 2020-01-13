Celeb Moms' Most Motivational Moments with Their Mini-Mes

They're not regular moms, they're inspirational moms
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 13, 2020 02:07 PM

1 of 10

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Broadimage/Shutterstock

There’s no way that juggling stardom with being a mom is an easy task, but these stars take it on with ease. In fact, they also manage to provide some inspiration along the way. Whether they’re encouraging their kids to follow their dreams or turning them into mini-moguls, these celeb moms prove that they’re true superstars at raising their kids.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

When your mom is Beyoncé and your dad is JAY-Z, there’s no doubt superstardom runs in your veins. Blue Ivy has already begun to make her mark, helping her mom pen a song for a companion album to The Lion King remake, titled The Lion King: The Gift. The song, “Brown Skin Girl,” earned her and her mom a spot on the Billboard Top 100. Blue not only helped to write the song, she also sings on the track and appears in the music video. 

Did we mention that Blue is only 8 years old?! 

3 of 10

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Anthony 

JENNIFER LOPEZ/ YOUTUBE

The Hustlers star invited her daughter, Emme Anthony, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to come onstage to sing her ballad, “Limitless.” The sweet moment between the mother-daughter duo proves that talent is definitely genetic. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Mariah Carey and Her Twins, Morrocan and Monroe 

GoldenEye /London Entertainment/Splash News

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only one! Carey loves to include her children onstage, showing off their vocal chops on songs like “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Always Be My Baby.” 

Advertisement

5 of 10

Pink and Willow Sage

Atlantic Records

In 2017, Pink was awarded the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs, she shared a story about Willow feeling “ugly” because she “looked like a boy,” to which the singer responded by getting together a Powerpoint presentation and having a serious talk with her. “I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair?’ She said, ‘No, mama.’ I said, ‘Do you see me changing my body?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?’ ‘Yes, Mama.’ ‘OK! So, baby girl. We don’t change,” the singer told Willow. “We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.'” Now that‘s a parental pep talk. 

Pink also played stage mom in the studio, helping Willow record  “A Million Dreams” for The Greatest Showman. 

6 of 10

Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia

MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images

The tennis pro’s first inspirational mom moment happened before her daughter, Alexis, was born, when she won the Australian Open while pregnant. In a close second, though, comes when she won her first title since giving birth on Jan. 12, 2020. 

The G.O.A.T. celebrated with her daughter, and donated her winner’s check of $43,000 to Australian wildfire relief.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi is barely two years old, but she is already her mom’s mini-me in more ways than one. In fact, she’s becoming a mogul in her own right. Her mom, 22-year-old Jenner, already has her working on a collaboration for her Kylie Cosmetics beauty line. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith 

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

Willow Smith is no longer whipping her hair back and forth, and instead is having very deep conversations with her mom, Jada, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris on Red Table Tak

Advertisement

9 of 10

Busy Philipps, Cricket Pearl and Birdie Leigh 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

This inspirational moment comes with a side of hilarity. Philipps shared a note that her daughter, Birdie, 11, wrote when her E! talk show was cancelled. 

“You are the worst TV network ever,” Birdie wrote, before listing the reasons why. “1. You got rid of my mom’s show. 2. You made a lot of people lose their jobs. 3. You suck.”

“Well anyways my mom does work much harder than you. So you don’t deserve her. She will find another place and do her show when it becomes popular,” Birdie added.

“She will shove it up your ass,” Birdie concluded the letter.

We’d call that a mom win, for sure. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Jenna Dewan and Everly 

Jenna Dewan/ Instagram

Dewan, who is currently pregnant with her second child, proved that she can dance and parent at the same time.

While preparing to appear on stage with Janet Jackson at the Hollywood Bowl, Dewan got the cutest interruption in the form of then 4-year-old Everly. Rather than pausing her rehearsal, Dewan just carried on with Everly stuck to her. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.