Celeb Moms' Most Motivational Moments with Their Mini-Mes

There’s no way that juggling stardom with being a mom is an easy task, but these stars take it on with ease. In fact, they also manage to provide some inspiration along the way. Whether they’re encouraging their kids to follow their dreams or turning them into mini-moguls, these celeb moms prove that they’re true superstars at raising their kids.
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
When your mom is Beyoncé and your dad is JAY-Z, there’s no doubt superstardom runs in your veins. Blue Ivy has already begun to make her mark, helping her mom pen a song for a companion album to The Lion King remake, titled The Lion King: The Gift. The song, “Brown Skin Girl,” earned her and her mom a spot on the Billboard Top 100. Blue not only helped to write the song, she also sings on the track and appears in the music video.
Did we mention that Blue is only 8 years old?!
Jennifer Lopez and Emme Anthony
The Hustlers star invited her daughter, Emme Anthony, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to come onstage to sing her ballad, “Limitless.” The sweet moment between the mother-daughter duo proves that talent is definitely genetic.
Mariah Carey and Her Twins, Morrocan and Monroe
Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only one! Carey loves to include her children onstage, showing off their vocal chops on songs like “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Always Be My Baby.”
Pink and Willow Sage
In 2017, Pink was awarded the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs, she shared a story about Willow feeling “ugly” because she “looked like a boy,” to which the singer responded by getting together a Powerpoint presentation and having a serious talk with her. “I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair?’ She said, ‘No, mama.’ I said, ‘Do you see me changing my body?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?’ ‘Yes, Mama.’ ‘OK! So, baby girl. We don’t change,” the singer told Willow. “We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.'” Now that‘s a parental pep talk.
Pink also played stage mom in the studio, helping Willow record “A Million Dreams” for The Greatest Showman.
Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia
The tennis pro’s first inspirational mom moment happened before her daughter, Alexis, was born, when she won the Australian Open while pregnant. In a close second, though, comes when she won her first title since giving birth on Jan. 12, 2020.
The G.O.A.T. celebrated with her daughter, and donated her winner’s check of $43,000 to Australian wildfire relief.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
Stormi is barely two years old, but she is already her mom’s mini-me in more ways than one. In fact, she’s becoming a mogul in her own right. Her mom, 22-year-old Jenner, already has her working on a collaboration for her Kylie Cosmetics beauty line.
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith
Willow Smith is no longer whipping her hair back and forth, and instead is having very deep conversations with her mom, Jada, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris on Red Table Tak.
Busy Philipps, Cricket Pearl and Birdie Leigh
This inspirational moment comes with a side of hilarity. Philipps shared a note that her daughter, Birdie, 11, wrote when her E! talk show was cancelled.
“You are the worst TV network ever,” Birdie wrote, before listing the reasons why. “1. You got rid of my mom’s show. 2. You made a lot of people lose their jobs. 3. You suck.”
“Well anyways my mom does work much harder than you. So you don’t deserve her. She will find another place and do her show when it becomes popular,” Birdie added.
“She will shove it up your ass,” Birdie concluded the letter.
We’d call that a mom win, for sure.
Jenna Dewan and Everly
Dewan, who is currently pregnant with her second child, proved that she can dance and parent at the same time.
While preparing to appear on stage with Janet Jackson at the Hollywood Bowl, Dewan got the cutest interruption in the form of then 4-year-old Everly. Rather than pausing her rehearsal, Dewan just carried on with Everly stuck to her.