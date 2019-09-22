Round Two! Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin and Wife Maryse Welcome Daughter Madison Jade

Image zoom Madison Jade Mizanin Maryse Mizanin/Instagram

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife Maryse just welcomed a baby girl into the world — for the second time!

The WWE power couple, already parents to 17-month-old Monroe Sky, announced the arrival of their second daughter on Sunday.

“We’ve got the whole world in our hands. Welcome, Madison Jade Mizanin Born 09/20/2019 8:02am 7lbs 15ounces ❤️,” The Miz, 38, and Maryse, 36, both captioned a snapshot of their newborn’s tiny feet.

The Miz & Mrs. reality stars announced that their new bundle of joy would be a girl at a “gender reveal party” in May. The Los Angeles event was fit for a princess, complete with a blue-and-pink balloon wall, a Pinkberry station and sweet treats galore.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, The Miz and Maryse could hardly contain their excitement. Said the proud dad, “I feel like ever since I was in my 20s, I was like, ‘I’m bound to have all girls,’ and there’s no better feeling than being a father to two strong, independent, creative, beautiful women.”

Image zoom Maryse Mizanin Maryse Ouellet/Instagram

“That’s what I’m going to try and instill in them, and I’m going to try to be a good father figure so they can grow up and hopefully every man will have to match who I am in their mind,” he added.

But the professional wrestler also admitted to PEOPLE at the time that he was surprised by the reveal, as he’d been expecting a boy after doing some research.

“I read a bunch of articles, and one said that a woman is glowing when she’s having a boy. Maryse was glowing, she was radiant. Her hair was the best I’ve ever seen, and it said women have great hair when they have a boy,” he explained.

“Also, last time she wanted truffles at all times, and now she wants chips. Chips are salty, and salty equals boy!” said The Miz.

Image zoom Maryse (L) and Mike "The Miz" Mizanin WWE/Twitter

The Miz and Maryse first announced the pregnancy onstage during the WWE Elimination Chamber broadcast back in February.

“We always said when we had a huge announcement that we would announce it right here in the WWE, in front of all of you,” The Miz addressed the crowd. “And tonight, we got a really big announcement. So without further ado — Maryse?”

Maryse also shared the happy news on Instagram with a picture of the couple alongside the words “It baby” and “Arriving September 19.”

“We are soooo excited!!! @monroeskymizanin will have a baby brother or sister to play with!!!” the then-mom-to-be captioned the post.