See Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin and Pregnant Wife Maryse's Explosive Sex Reveal

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and his wife Maryse are having another daughter!

The WWE power couple hosted a “gender reveal party” for their second child on the way this past Saturday in Los Angeles and it was an event fit for a princess, with a blue-and-pink balloon wall, a Pinkberry station and sweet treats galore.

Maryse, 36, documented the event on her Instagram account, and even posted a photo of the sweet moment when she and her husband were covered in a cloud of pink confetti, revealing a second daughter would join their family that already includes 14-month-old daughter Monroe Sky.

“If this isn’t a picture of happiness then I don’t know what is. We’ve got a little girl on the way,” she captioned the heartwarming image.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the happy couple could hardly contain their excitement.

“Man,” says The Miz with a sigh, “I’m really excited. I feel like ever since I was in my 20s I was like, ‘I’m bound to have all girls,’ and there’s no better feeling than being a father to two strong, independent, creative, beautiful women.”

“That’s what I’m going to try and instill in them, and I’m going to try to be a good father figure so they can grow up and hopefully every man will have to match who I am in their mind,” he adds.

But the professional wrestler, 38, also admits to PEOPLE that he was surprised, as he was expecting a boy.

“I read a bunch of articles, and one said that a woman is glowing when she’s having a boy. Maryse was glowing, she was radiant. Her hair was the best I’ve ever seen, and it said women have great hair when they have a boy,” he says. “Also last time she wanted truffles at all times, and now she wants chips. Chips are salty, and salty equals boy!”

The second-time mom-to-be shakes her head and chimes in, “I don’t know if it’s a thing for us women, but I feel like I knew [it was a girl].”

Both agree that one day they would love to have a son, but the Miz & Mrs. stars are setting a limit of four children regardless of their sex(es), since parenting takes its toll.

“There’s no sleep!” exclaims The Miz. “I didn’t sleep as it is, and trying to manage everything, trying to be a good dad, trying to be a good husband, trying to be good at your job, all while trying to remain happy and fun and comfortable, sometimes you just get tired.”

But despite the lack of sleep, the spouses can’t wait to meet their new baby girl — and Maryse is especially curious about whom she’s going to resemble.

“Is she going to look like Monroe, is she going to look like me, or is she going to look like Mike? Because Monroe is a hundred percent Mike,” says the mom-to-be, leading her husband to jokingly pipe in with a laugh, “Good-lookin’ baby, good-lookin’ girl.”