"I was always like, 'I want a boy. I want a boy, I want a boy.' But having two little girls, I wouldn't want it any other way," says Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Says He Loves Being a Dad to Two Daughters: 'I Don't Need a Boy'

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is a proud girl dad.

The WWE star shares two daughters — Madison Jade, 14 months, and Monroe Sky, 2½ — with wife Maryse Mizanin, and said recently in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop that he "wouldn't have it any other way," despite his former desire for a son.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was always like, 'I want a boy. I want a boy I want a boy.' But having two little girls, I wouldn't want it any other way," said Mike, 40. "I don't need a boy."

"I love Monroe and Madison. They're incredible [and] they keep me young, I'll tell you that for one thing," he quipped. "They have an immense amount of energy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mike and Maryse may be famous names in wrestling, who even have their own reality show — but when it comes to their daughters, they wear whatever hats necessary.

Amid the return of Miz & Mrs' second season last month, the WWE power couple opened up to PEOPLE about life at home as of late, with Maryse admitting they're "basically clowns" for the sake of Madison and Monroe.

"I know my husband would say, 'We're WWE superstars. We entertain people for a living. So it's easy, we just entertain them 24/7.' We're basically clowns. That's our job," joked the mother of two, 37. "We just are completely dedicated to them."

Agreed Mike, "We're 100 percent entertainment company. Anything that Monroe and Madison desire, we will do it. If it's literally playing with soccer balls or running around, having tea time, putting makeup on, putting a tutu on, dancing, we do it all."

RELATED VIDEO: Mike "The Miz" and Maryse Mizanin Open Up About Balancing Work, Kids and Their Marriage

Maryse revealed to PEOPLE in an interview last January that she was planning to "get back to being more in the working mode really soon," but at that moment, she was enjoying every moment at home with her daughters — maybe even to a fault.

"I'm with them all day, every day, but I sometimes feel like it's never enough," she said. "The mom guilt is really something that not many moms talk about. You leave your house for an hour and you feel guilty about it. That's something I wasn't aware of before I was pregnant. I didn't know women feel like this, and it's crazy because a lot of my girlfriends tell me, 'I feel the same way.' I am basically taking care of my kids the best I can, love them as much as I can, give them everything and can [still] feel like that. It's honestly very challenging."

Despite the hard parts of parenthood, at the end of the day, Maryse raved that having two little girls was "like a million puppies combined together" in terms of cuteness level.

"These little girls steal my heart. Whenever Monroe comes up to me and I come home and she [gives me a] hug and kiss and is like 'Daddy!', there's nothing better," Mike shared at the time. "It's so interesting with a girl and just the dynamic that I never experienced, 'cause I'm an only child. I never had a sister before, so it's pretty engaging and it's heartfelt. I really enjoy it. I can't imagine anything else."