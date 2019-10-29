The Incredible Dr. Pol Star Charles Pol and Wife Beth Welcome Daughter Abigail

Image zoom Charles (L) and Beth Pol with daughter Abigail Amanda Steffke

There’s a new addition to the Pol family!

Dr. Jan Pol‘s son Charles Pol, who stars with his veterinarian dad on Nat Geo Wild’s The Incredible Dr. Pol, just welcomed his first child, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Charles and his wife Beth are the proud new parents of a baby girl named Abigail Pol, who was born in central Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19. She measured 20 inches long and weighed 7 lbs., 5 oz.

“God has blessed us with a beautiful little daughter, Abigail. We are thrilled she’s finally arrived, and we are grateful for everyone’s love and support!” Charles and Beth tell PEOPLE, adding that they chose their daughter’s moniker for its meaning (“my father rejoices,”) and because it’s the same name in Dutch.

Image zoom From L to R: Diane, Charles, Abigail, Beth and Dr. Jan Pol Amanda Steffke

Image zoom Charles (L) and Beth Pol with daughter Abigail

Dr. Pol and his wife Diane tell PEOPLE, “It has been 21 years since we’ve had a baby in the family. We are so excited and happy to have Abigail here!”

Charles, who tied the knot with Beth last year, was the mastermind behind his dad’s wildly popular television show, after it began as a documentary while Charles was working in Hollywood, California, and eventually turned into the success it is today.

The Incredible Dr. Pol airs two seasons per year and follows the Netherlands-born Dr. Pol, his family and 10 staff members at his Pol Veterinary Service practice, which he and Diane opened in rural Weidman, Michigan, in 1981.

Image zoom Charles (L) and Beth Pol with their daughter Abigail and dog Athena Amanda Steffke

“In this business, it is totally unpredictable what you’re going to get, day to day,” Dr. Pol says in a biographical release obtained by PEOPLE. “Animals don’t wait to get sick, and they don’t take appointments. So some days you’re gonna go in and there’s gonna be nothing going on. And other days, you’re gonna go in and you can’t run fast enough. It is sometimes too busy, but something new always happens, and that’s what I like about this job.”

“My dad is a role model,” says Charles, who grew up helping his dad at the practice, in the release. “He grew up on a poor farm in the middle of a different country. He worked hard and he built … a veterinary empire here in the middle of Michigan through nothing but his blood, sweat and tears.”

Seasons 1 through 14 of The Incredible Dr. Pol will be available on Disney+ when it launches on Nov. 12. The show’s upcoming 16th season will premiere in January on Nat Geo Wild.