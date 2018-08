She may be juggling plenty of hats — from lifestyle guru to fashion designer — but L.C.’s biggest role yet is being mom to newborn son Liam James! The Hills alum and husband William Tell welcomed their first child on July 5, 2017, they told PEOPLE exclusively.

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple shared. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”