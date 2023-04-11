The Game Says He and His 12-Year-Old Daughter Look Like Twins in New Selfies: 'We Really Do'

The Game posed with his daughter as the two got together for Easter over the weekend, as seen on Instagram

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 05:30 PM
The Game Says He and His 12-Year-Old Cali 'Really Do' Look Like Twins in New Father-Daughter Selfies https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1wvIerfiC/
The Game and daughter California "Cali" Dream. Photo: the game/instagram

The Game is enjoying some downtime with his lookalike daughter.

Posing for selfies with 12-year-old California "Cali" Dream that he shared on Instagram Monday, the rapper, 43, wrote, "We not out here calling each other 'Twin' cause it sound kool…. We really do this shhhhh."

The selfies show how many near-identical facial features father and daughter share, with the Los Angeles native planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek in one of the shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with Cali, The Game (born Jayceon Terrell Taylor) is also dad to King Justice, 15, both of whom he shares with ex Tiffney Cambridge. The Game is also dad to son Harlem Caron, 19, with ex Aleska Jordan.

The rapper appeared to have celebrated Easter with the tween at Nobu, where Dad played photographer as Cali struck a number of poses.

"My Easter egg 🐣I don't love anything in the world more than I love my daughter," he wrote.

In January, The Game shared a photo daughter of Cali with two of her close friends — Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

"Our girls have become beautiful young girls….. we need to have a family meeting ASAP !!!!!! I'm not playing bout em' in no way shape or form !" he wrote in an Instagram caption.

The rapper, added, "I need more kids, calls Nick for advice lol…." referring to father of 12 Nick Cannon.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/dwyanewade/. Dwyane Wade /Instagram
Dwyane Wade Shows Daughter Kaavia His Retired Jersey at Miami Heat Game: 'What Legacy Is All About'
John Stamos son Billy birthday
John Stamos Says Son Billy 'Completes' Him as He Celebrates His 5th Birthday, Shares Party Photos
Heather Dubrow family trip
Heather Dubrow Calls Son Ace, Daughter Kat Her 'Babies' as She Shares Photos from Family Trip
mark wahlberg daughter in municipal gear
Mark Wahlberg's Daughter, 13, Pokes Fun at Dad as She Models His Clothing Line in Hilarious Video
Emma Heming Willis Shares Bruce-Like Advice From Daughter Evelyn That Motivated Her to 'Get Outside'
Emma Heming Willis Shares Bruce-Like Advice from Daughter That Motivated Her to 'Get Outside'
Eve family Morocco
Eve Shares Adorable Photos with Son Wilde Wolf, 14 Months, on Moroccan Vacation: 'Family Time'
Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos
Daphne Oz Poses with All Four of Her Kids in Beautiful Outdoor Easter Photos
Ashley Graham Shares Glimpses of Her Three Sons Enjoying an Easter Egg Hunt: 'Happy Resurrection Day
Ashley Graham Shares Glimpses of Three Sons Enjoying an Easter Egg Hunt: 'Happy Resurrection Day'
Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with Her Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break
Jessica Alba Enjoys 'Island Time' with All Three Kids in Hawaii for Spring Break — See the Photos!
Kail Lowry's Son Isaac Shows Off His Fashion Sense in Color-Coordinated Pastel Easter Outfit
Kailyn Lowry's Son Isaac, 13, Shows Off His Fashion Sense in Color-Coordinated Pastel Spring Outfit
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Polaroids of Kids Stormi and Aire: 'Adventures with My Angels'
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Sons Celebrate Easter in Matching Ralph Lauren Looks: Photos
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebration with Their Kids
Audrey Roloff Reflects on Easter as She Poses with All Three Kids: 'Peace Unexplainable'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram
Thomas Rhett's 4 Daughters Wear Matching Dresses with a Cowboy Boot Print: 'Happy Easter Y'all'
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband and 3 Kids for Easter
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Photo with Husband and 3 Kids as They Celebrate Easter: 'Family'
organ and Bode Miller's Daughter Scarlet Wears Her Late Sister Emmy’s Easter Dress 
Morgan and Bode Miller's Daughter Scarlet Wears Her Late Sister Emmy's Easter Dress in Sweet Snap