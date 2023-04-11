The Game Says He and His 12-Year-Old Daughter Look Like Twins in New Selfies: 'We Really Do'

The Game is enjoying some downtime with his lookalike daughter.

Posing for selfies with 12-year-old California "Cali" Dream that he shared on Instagram Monday, the rapper, 43, wrote, "We not out here calling each other 'Twin' cause it sound kool…. We really do this shhhhh."

The selfies show how many near-identical facial features father and daughter share, with the Los Angeles native planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek in one of the shots.

Along with Cali, The Game (born Jayceon Terrell Taylor) is also dad to King Justice, 15, both of whom he shares with ex Tiffney Cambridge. The Game is also dad to son Harlem Caron, 19, with ex Aleska Jordan.

The rapper appeared to have celebrated Easter with the tween at Nobu, where Dad played photographer as Cali struck a number of poses.

"My Easter egg 🐣I don't love anything in the world more than I love my daughter," he wrote.

In January, The Game shared a photo daughter of Cali with two of her close friends — Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

"Our girls have become beautiful young girls….. we need to have a family meeting ASAP !!!!!! I'm not playing bout em' in no way shape or form !" he wrote in an Instagram caption.

The rapper, added, "I need more kids, calls Nick for advice lol…." referring to father of 12 Nick Cannon.