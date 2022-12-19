The Game Addresses Criticism of Daughter's Outfit as She Dresses Up for Combs Twins' Sweet 16

The Game's little girl is a fashionista.

The rapper, 43, shared a new photo of daughter California "Cali" Dream on Sunday, with the 12-year-old all dressed up to attend Diddy's twin daughters' Sweet 16 the night before.

"Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won't stop 😩😩," he wrote.

He later added an edit to his caption as followers started reacting to Cali's outfit: a shiny silver mini dress with a white fur coat and sneakers.

"DISCLAIMER: Before the internet get to INTERNET'n, me & her mother both agreed to let her do her make up for the young & beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday party," he wrote, referring to ex Tiffney Cambridge, with whom he also shares son King Justice, 15.

The Game is also dad to son Harlem Caron, 19, with ex Aleska Jordan.

Cali attended the event with her mom, posing for photos that appear on both mother and daughter's Instagram accounts. The rapper later addressed criticism of Cali's outfit in a post on The Shade Room's Instagram account.

"I'm gonna say this once so people who aren't her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict. Tiffney is a school teacher with a master's degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn't in the picture," he wrote in a lengthy reply.

"But I am in the picture so… Tiffney called me & asked me would it be okay for my daughter to wear the dress in the photo to the twins' party… after talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock.. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week," he continued.

"My daughter has grown tremendously over the last year & is now almost 5'9 in height & beautiful. She's a straight A student & is shy in most cases & dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots damn near everyday."

He concluded, "The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friends celebration. I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS. 🙏🏾."