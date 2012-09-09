Kelly Stables Welcomes Son Kendrick Kurt
The Exes star and her husband, manager Kurt Patino, welcomed son Kendrick on Friday, Sept. 7, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
The Exes star and her husband, manager Kurt Patino, welcomed son Kendrick Kurt Patino on Friday, Sept. 7 in Burbank, Calif., her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
Baby boy arrived at 2:32 p.m., weighing in at 7 lbs. and measuring 19.5 inches long.
“He’s healthy and happy,” her rep tells PEOPLE.
After announcing her pregnancy in April, Stables — whose due date had been Sept. 18 — later confirmed the sex of the couple’s first child, before revealing she was craving salsa, sherbet and the dreaded “b-word.”
“I’ve overall been craving the b-word, which is breads. Actresses don’t do that!” she joked in June.
Surrounded by family and friends, the mom-to-be, 34, celebrated her pending arrival with a blue-themed baby shower in August.
— Anya Leon